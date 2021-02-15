Jerome Boateng Exposed By Playboy Model Following death Of Ex-girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt

Playboy model Melissa Howe has shockingly revealed a brief relationship she had with Bayern Munich defender, Jerome Boateng, after the tragic death of his ex-girlfriend, Kasia Lenhardt, on Tuesday. Howe declared that the World Cup winner began to stalk her on Instagram after they met at a club in 2016 and "casually dated" for a while as Boateng never informed Howe about his engagement to another woman. Howe also admitted that she wanted to speak out about Boateng as several other footballers "play with the lives of women" which can cause an impact on their mental health.

ALSO READ: Romelu Lukaku Shines For Inter Yet Again, Reaches 300 Career Goals After Lazio Brace

Kasia Lenhardt death: Jerome Boateng's ex-girlfriend found dead in an apartment in Berlin

On Tuesday, reports from Germany confirmed that Jerome Boateng's ex-girlfriend, Kasia Lenhardt, had been found dead at an apartment in Berlin, only a week after her breakup with the Bayern defender. No foul activity was suspected in Lenhardt's death but reports suggested that the 25-year-old has taken her own life after Boateng had spoken nasty things about her after their bitter split. Boateng announced he had ended the relationship and accused the Lenhardt of blackmailing him.

German Police sources have confirmed Jérôme Boateng's ex-girlfriend, Kasia Lenhardt has been found dead in her apartment.



The 25 year old broke up with Jerome Boateng just a week ago. pic.twitter.com/2joNqMKkfz — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 10, 2021

Kasia had hit back and accused Boateng of "constant infidelity". She was also involved in a war of words with Boateng's ex-fiancee, Rebecca Silvera, who claimed Kasia had 'stolen' the Bayern Munich star from her. Kasia's death also came on the day of her son Noah's 6th birthday. Noah is Kasia's only child, born when she was 19 from a previous relationship.

ALSO READ: Harry Maguire Suggests Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Has turned referees AGAINST Man United

As Hansi Flick confirms, Jérôme Boateng will return to Munich before the final for personal reasons. — 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) February 10, 2021

Melissa Howe exposes Bayen star for cheating on his ex-fiancee in 2016

However, just days after Kasia's death, Playboy model Melissa Howe opened up on her brief relationship with Boateng in 2016 and accused the German of cheating on his ex-fiancee, Rebecca. in an exclusive interview with the Sun, Howe said, "I first met Jerome in London and he was quite obsessive - he would stalk my social media - every single thing I put up he'd be the first to watch it. Then he asked me to meet him at this NFL after party and he flew over from Germany on a Sunday to meet up with me."

Howe, who has over 172k followers on Instagram, went on to claim that she never knew about Rebecca, "He (Jerome)wanted me to come to Germany. We never actually slept together but I fully thought we were casually dating and I was the only girl. Then one day I walked into Selfridges and I saw a magazine with him on the cover and the article said that they were interviewing him while his wife looked on in the corner and I thought, 'What the hell? I didn't know he was married'.

ALSO READ: Carlo Ancelotti Hires Guard To Patrol His £2M Home Only Days After Thieves Stole his Safe

Howe went on to claim that she decided to come out and expose Boateng because many other footballers opt to 'play with the lives' of women, "I'm not surprised that with the way that guys like Jerome mentally mess around with girls and play with their minds and emotions that it would lead to craziness like this. I'm shocked that there has been a death - I really am - but I think Jerome has been playing games with girl's lives for so long and something was going to happen eventually, whether it was this or something else. I really hope he and others learn from this horrible experience."

ALSO READ: Guardiola Or Klopp Would Sell De Gea, Blasts Gary Neville Following West Brom Draw

Image Credits - Melissa Howe, Jerome Boateng Instagram