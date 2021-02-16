Man United Have Had Most VAR Decisions Overturned In Their Favour Among Top 6 PL Clubs

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United had to settle for a draw against West Bromwich Albion. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men dropping crucial points, Manchester City have managed to extend their lead at the top. Naturally, the draw did not go down well with captain Harry Maguire.

Maguire claimed that the West Brom opener should have been called off by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), even as he questioned the efficacy of the technology in use when Man Unite play. However, a startling stat now suggests Man United have benefited the most with VAR checks among the top six Premier League clubs.

We've had nothing since people spoke against us: Harry Maguire on VAR

64’ | Man United awarded a penalty. The ref then checks VAR, and gives no foul. #WBAMUN | 🔵⚪️ 1-1 🔴⚫️ — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 14, 2021

West Brom bagged the opener in the 2nd minute with Mbaye Diagne's splendid header. But the striker had seemingly out-muscled Victor Lindelof during the build-up to the goal. Still, the referee did not proceed with a VAR check and the goal was awarded to the hosts. But Maguire went on to pin the blame on other clubs for speaking against Man United's penalty records.

The Englishman, in an interaction with the media after the game, said, "Ever since people from other teams have spoken about us we've had nothing, absolutely nothing." He went on to lash out at the referee for cancelling a penalty after VAR check. "I don't understand why the referee has been sent to the monitor to check it. It was a clear foul on me. I'm goal-side of the defender and I feel a touch on my shoulder, he's pulling me back and there's a clip on my heels."

Man United VAR criticism: Solskjaer's men benefit the most among top 6 clubs

Maguire's jibe was directed at Jurgen Klopp. The Liverpool manager, following his side's 1-0 defeat over Southampton had lashed out at the Red Devils. He stated that Man United had won more penalties since the introduction of VAR two years ago than his team had won in the past five and a half years.

Meanwhile, Maguire's VAR criticism are not representative of facts. According to a startling stat, Solskjaer's men have seen seven decisions being overturned in their favour, which is more than any other top six clubs in the Premier League this season.

The Old Trafford outfit is followed by Chelsea with five decisions in their favour. Ironically, Klopp, who once blamed the Red Devils for their penalty record and VAR favouritism, has also seen five favourable decisions by VAR this season. Tottenham have had four decisions in their favour as averse to Man City's three, while Arsenal have benefitted just once.

