Luis Suarez's Secret Atletico Clause Allows Him Free Exit On June 30: Report

Ever since his move from Barcelona, Uruguayan superstar Luis Suarez has been in fine form for Atletico Madrid. His exceptional instincts in front of goal have proven to be key to Atletico Madrid's massive lead in the LaLiga standings ahead of both Real Madrid and Barcelona. As the Uruguayan gets accustomed to the club, a startling report sheds light on a surprising clause in his contract that allows him to leave for free at the end of the current season.

Luis Suarez salary: striker undertakes massive pay cut

Suarez was handed out a two-season contract by the Rojiblancos after Ronald Koeman deemed him excessive to Barcelona's requirements last summer. He went on to seal a move to the Spanish capital on a free transfer and has proven out to be one of the best businesses for the club in recent times.

In seeking a move to Atletico Madrid, the striker had to undertake a massive pay cut. The Luis Suarez salary stats as released by Spanish media publication Marca suggest he currently pockets €180,000 a week, which is fewer than the €465,000 that he earned in weekly wages at the Camp Nou.

Luis Suarez secret clause allows him free exit?

The Luis Suarez contract clause includes several bonuses, which are target-based. For instance, one bonus stipulated a certain amount to be paid if he hit the 15-goal mark this season, which he has already accomplished. He is four goals shy from racking up the 20-goal target a season and is likely to pocket another bonus.

But there's a special clause in his contract which would not go down well with Atletico Madrid fans. The club has included a secret clause which allows him to leave on a free transfer at the end of the current season. But Marca reports that he has no intention to trigger this clause.

Suarez not to trigger secret clause

Suarez is seemingly enjoying his stint with Atletico Madrid and is impressed by his role under Diego Simeone. He has netted 16 goals with two assists in 22 games across all competitions. Diego Simeone's men have a comfortable lead at the top of LaLiga, with Real Madrid trailing by five points despite having played two games more. The Wanda Metropolitano outfit next take on Levante in LaLiga on Wednesday.

Image courtesy: Luis Suarez Twiter