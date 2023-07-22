Why Is Kylian Mbappe Missing Out From PSG's Asia Tour? Everything You Need To Know

Paris Saint-Germain are set to start their pre-season campaign without Kylian Mbappe this summer after the player is not included in the squad travelling to Japan. The French club is set to face Cristiano Ronaldo-led team Al-Nassr as part of their first pre-season match on Tuesday, July 25th 2023. Mbappe will not be taking part in the Asian tour for his club.

3 things you need to know

Kylian Mbappe’s contract with the PSG ends next summer (with an option to stay 1 more year)

Mbappe does not want to trigger the option to stay an extra year and wants to leave

PSG does not intend to let the player to go for free

Why is Kylian Mbappe not included in PSG’s Asian tour squad?

Given that he has supposedly been made open to transfer by the team and has been left off of their pre-season tour of Japan, Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG appears to be in doubt. The incident follows a protracted and contentious saga concerning his conceivable departure from the Ligue 1 team.

[Kylian Mbappe during a PSG training; Image: AP]

The Athletic reports that PSG is open to proposals from other teams and may even decide to reserve Mbappe on the bench for the upcoming campaign if he is unable to sign a transfer within this summer's transfer market. According to the source, PSG might be open to taking offers for the player that are substantially less expensive than the £155 million they initially paid for him.

If he is not sold during the current transfer window, the 24-year-old declared his intention to depart the team when his contract expires in the next year. There is doubt and excitement surrounding Mbappe's prospective destination due to the constant rumours about his future.

Where could Mbappe play next season?

Kylian Mbappe has been urged by PSG to make a choice that is advantageous to the team and the player, but little has changed in this vital situation so far. According to L'Equipe, PSG thinks Mbappe has a deal in place to join Real Madrid, a team he has been linked to for a while. Mbappe's relationship with the PSG management has deteriorated, as seen by his repeated expressions of discontent and threats to depart on his own terms when his contract is up.

The sources claim that PSG is now considering selling Mbappe because they feel misled and do not want to be restricted by his demands. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the club's president, has urged Mbappe to either sign a new contract or depart during this summer's transfer window because they are concerned he would negotiate a free transfer to Spain the following season.

Mbappe was then left out of the travelling team despite scoring in a friendly match against La Havre after coming off the bench, highlighting the underlying friction. Mbappe agreed to a lucrative contract extension with PSG, and if he stays with the team for another year, he will receive a substantial loyalty bonus of over £68 million.