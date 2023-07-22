Kylian Mbappe Officially Up For Grabs; French Star Put Up For Sale By PSG Amid Madrid Buzz

The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga might end soon, and it could be the biggest transfer in the history of the sport. The French captain has decided not to extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain once his contract expires. But the club is not happy with the decision and wants him to either leave the club this summer or sign a new contract.

Major update on Kylian Mbappe's transfer

The promising footballer Kylian Mbappe won't be travelling with Paris Saint-Germain on their pre-season tour to Japan. Real Madrid is the front-runner in the race to sign him, and he has already informed PSG that he will not be extending his contract with the team.

The issue arose because, according to L'Equipe, PSG believes Mbappe has already signed a contract to join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign. The club has decided not to let the 24-year-old play for them again as a result, although it is still open to proposals from interested parties.

Mbappe has repeatedly stated that he plans to leave PSG when his current contract expires in the summer of 2023. PSG wants to recuperate a substantial amount of €180 million, which they initially spent on him back in 2017. However, the club anxious to prevent losing him for free.

Which clubs are interested in signing Kylian Mbappe?

Several clubs have reportedly showcasing interest in signing the player, according to recent rumours. The front-runner appears to be La Liga's Real Madrid, closely followed by the Premier League's Arsenal FC. According to reports, other contenders include Al-Ittihad Club of Saudi Arabia and Persepolis FC of the Persian Gulf Pro League. The situation is still in flux, and the player's final location has not yet been determined.

Mbappe could possibly join Real Madrid, especially now that Karim Benzema has left the club to join Al-Ittihad of the Saudi Pro League. However, The Athletic reports that a number of other teams have also expressed interest in signing Mbappe. Given that PSG has chosen to consider bids for him, it is possible that he will play for a different team outside of Parc des Princes in the forthcoming campaign.