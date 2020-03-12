Kylian Mbappe Trolls Haaland With Famous Zen Celebration As PSG Beat Dortmund In UCL R16

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe could not contain his excitement after his side defeated Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The World Cup winner mocked Dortmund striker Erling Haaland with his famous 'Haaland celebration' after the victory along with the whole PSG squad.

PSG vs Dortmund highlights, UCL Results: Kylian Mbappe trolls Haaland

Erling Haaland’s celebration really got to PSG’s players 👀#PSGBVB pic.twitter.com/307cKp2fus — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) March 11, 2020

After their victory against Borussia Dortmund, PSG players led by Kylian Mbappe began mocking the 'Erling Haaland celebration.' The entire team sat on the ground trying to imitate the Norwegian international’s famous zen celebration after the striker had a below-par performance at Parc des Princes. However, this was not the end of it. Later in the dressing room as well, Mbappe went live on Instagram, again mocking the 'Haaland celebration' along with the team.

PSG vs Dortmund highlights, UCL Results: Neymar heads in from a corner

Neymar 1-0. And Neymar doing the Haaland-celebration. Don’t think he did it to praise him... pic.twitter.com/gN4yIhMepW — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) March 11, 2020

Borussia Dortmund had a two-goal advantage as they travelled to Paris with a victory in the first leg. However, Lucien Favre’s side could not hold on to the lead and ended up being on the losing side as the game ended. PSG star Neymar Jr, in the 28th minute of the game, scored a header to cut down the two-goal deficit. Angel di Maria delivered a perfect corner kick as the Brazilian went all out to head it ahead of Achraf Hakimi.

PSG vs Dortmund highlights, UCL Results: Juan Velasco nets Parisians' second goal

Juan Velasco scored the second goal for the hosts just before the end of the first half after a sublime cross from Pablo Sarabia. The Parisians were in complete control of the game in the first half. The game in the second half was goalless but was not deprived of action. Dortmund midfielder Emre Can was sent off in the final minutes of the game after he fouled Neymar and then ended up in a scuffle with him. PSG are through to the quarter-final courtesy of the aggregate 3-2 score in the two legs of Round of 16.

