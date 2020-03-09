LAFC Vs Philadelphia: MLS Fans React To Jakob Glesnes' Roberto Carlos-like Free-kick

The LAFC vs Philadelphia MLS match on Sunday saw the two teams play out an absolute thriller as the game ended in a high scoring 3-3 draw. Philadelphia went thrice in front, only to be pegged by LAFC later. However, one moment that dominated the LAFC vs Philadelphia Union highlights reel was the Jakob Glesnes goal, a 40-yard free-kick for MLS fans to dub the centre back as the new Roberto Carlos.

Jacob Glesnes goal: Centre back's 40-yard free-kick tops LAFC vs Philadelphia Union highlights

In the thrilling LAFC vs Philadelphia Union match, Jacob Glesnes' goal stole headlines. Three minutes after the LAFC vs Philadelphia kicked off the second half with a 1-1 scoreline, the centre-back shot a Roberto Carlos-like free-kick into the top left corner, giving opposition goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer no chance to save it. However, the Jakob Glesnes goal couldn't lead Philadelphia Union to a win over Carlos Vela's LAFC, with the match ending in a 3-3 draw. Carlos Vela, who was the MLS MVP last season, equalised for LAFC before half-time, which was his 50th MLS goal. Carlos Vela's goal made him the third-fastest to 50 MLS goals and the Mexican would look to continue his rich vein of form.

Jakob Glesnes goal: Watch the centre-back smash a score a 40-yard stunner

GOOD LORD, WHAT A GOAL!! 🚀@PhilaUnion's Jakob Glesnes may have scored one of the goals of the season, and it's only Week 2(!) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4wAkMHFYxm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 9, 2020

LAFC vs Philadelphia: Fans go wild after Jakob Glesnes goal

Job Glesnes goal in the LAFC vs Philadelphia fixture saw him being compared to former Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos. The Brazilian full-back had a vicious set-piece ability and has scored amazing free-kicks from long range in the past. Here are some of the best reactions to the Jakob Glesnes goal.

That looks like from 38-42 yards, a half-knee-extension, full-power, rising knuckler.



I don’t recall a similar type of goal anywhere.



(Most ultra-long-distance freekick goals are gk-like lofted balls that catch the opposing gk napping.)



Stadium was justifiably stunned.



A++ — Shane Forbes (@shaneforbes) March 9, 2020

I've seen Roberto Carlos do that on a regular basis — MAW (@maw4976) March 9, 2020

Just incredible.



Said this last week, but MLS is producing some absolute doozies.



This one reminded me of Roberto Carlos’s goal vs France.https://t.co/shmjspAurk



Mind blown. — Shane Forbes (@shaneforbes) March 9, 2020

