Man City Goalkeeper Ederson Bears Brunt Of Criticism After Blunders Vs Man United

Football News

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson had a poor game against Man United in the derby as the Red Devils scored twice to defeat Guardiola's side thrice this season.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man City

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has been on the receiving end of criticism since his disastrous performance in the Manchester derby. The Brazilian goalkeeper displayed poor skills between the sticks against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, conceding five goals in four derby games this season. This was Man City's third Manchester derby defeat in all competitions this campaign.

Man United vs Man City highlights: Ederson performs poorly in Manchester Derby

In the 30th minute of the game, Bruno Fernandes took a free-kick to hit it past the Man City defensive wall. Anthony Martial was quick to hit a volley past goalkeeper Ederson Moraes who failed to keep Martial's effort out. This led to intense criticism from Man City fans. Despite Man City’s efforts to equalise, they failed to score at Old Trafford on the night.

Man United vs Man City highlights: McTominay goal vs Man City

In injury time of the game, midfielder Scott McTominay scored the second goal of the night for Man United. Ederson Moraes committed a blunder as he rolled the ball towards McTominay who was hovering around the 35-yard area. The midfielder did not think twice before striking it past Ederson with the Brazilian leaving an unguarded net behind.

Man United vs Man City highlights: Fans react to Ederson's form in Manchester Derby

The victory means that Man United are fifth on the Premier League points table. Solskjaer’s side have bagged 45 points in 29 games. They will next play against LASK in the Round of 16 of the Europa League on Thursday night.

First Published:
COMMENT
