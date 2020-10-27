LaLiga Chief Javier Tebas Backs Valencia Owner Peter Lim, Highlights Xenophobia In Spain

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has come to the aid of Valencia owner Peter Lim, who is under immense criticism from the club's fans following their recent decline. The Los Che faithful have seemingly turned on their Singaporean owner following a torrid year or so on and off the pitch as Valencia currently occupy 14th place in the league table with seven points from seven games. However, Tebas has hit back at the Valencia supporters, asking them to back Lim while also claiming that there is still a bit of xenophobia that exists in Spain.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas shows support for Valencia chief Peter Lim

While speaking to reporters this week, Javier Tebas addressed the protests from the Valencia supporters, who stood in large numbers outside the Mestalla Stadium a few months ago. The protests were against the club's ownership following the departure of key first-team stars including Rodrigo to Leeds United, Ferran Torres to Man City and veteran midfielder Dani Parejo leaving on a free transfer in the summer. Valencia made major cutbacks to their playing squad as well which led to the near 500 supporters calling for Peter Lim to leave the club.

However, Tebas spoke to Marca and said that there is still a bit of xenophobia in Spain which is why Lim is now being targeted by the Valencia supporters. "When he (Lim) first bought the club, the Valencia fans were extremely happy. He helped them avoid bankruptcy at the time and deserves plenty of respect from the supporters. It's sad to say but I feel there is still some xenophobia in Spain with those that come from a foreign land."

Tebas went on to add that Valencia's troublesome financial situation stems from the COVID-19 crisis but that has affected almost every club in Europe. "They had to sell players but the club has to function as well. right? If there hadn't been the crisis, I'm sure he wouldn't have offloaded some players." While Valencia failed to keep a hold of their top players, the club also failed to bring in any new arrivals in the summer.

Reports also claim that Valencia manager Javi Gracia's future appears in jeopardy as the 50-year-old claimed that he will stay at the club but only due to a contractual obligation. Lim took ownership of Valencia back in 2014 and the Singaporean became the first foreign owner of the Spanish club.

