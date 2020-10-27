Zlatan Ibrahimovic Leads Serie A Scoring Race After Brace In AC Milan's 3-3 Draw Vs Roma

Stefano Pioli's AC Milan dropped their first points of the season on Monday night but still maintained their unbeaten streak in Serie A this season following a 3-3 draw against AS Roma at the San Siro. The Rossoneri took the lead three times during the game but eventually shared a point with Paulo Fonseca's side. Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved to the top of the goalscoring charts, taking his tally to six goals for the campaign after netting a brace against Roma.

AC Milan vs AS Roma: Zlatan Ibrahimovic goals not enough for Milan to claim all three points

AC Milan got off to a flying start against Roma as Zlatan Ibrahimovic put the hosts ahead just two minutes after kick-off. It was the 39-year-old's fifth goal in just his third Serie A outing this season. Zlatan missed a couple of games for Milan after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. Ibrahimovic started the day in a seven-way tie for second place in Italy’s Golden Boot (Capocannoniere) race with Romelu Lukaku, Andrea Belotti and Francesco Caputo at the top.

Zlatan added his first straight out the blocks and added his second of the game - his third brace in as many Serie A matches - from the penalty spot late in the second period. Zlatan's conversion from the penalty spot put himself at the top of the goalscoring charts in Serie A with six goals, giving Milan a 3-2 lead in the 80th minute and it looked as though it would stand as the match-winner. However, Milan failed to maintain their 100 per cent win record in Serie A this campaign as Roma managed to square things up with five minutes on the clock thanks to Marash Kumbulla's close-range effort.

39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimović has scored more Serie A goals this season (6) than any other player.



And he's only played three games. 🍷 pic.twitter.com/uHD6Ck4ZKl — William Hill (@WilliamHill) October 26, 2020

Edin Dzeko and Jordan Veretout scored the first and second goals for Roma while Alexis Saelemaekers got Milan's second goal of the game in a pulsating 3-3 draw. Milan are still at the top in the Serie A standings with 13 points from five games, two points ahead of Napoli in second. With their point, Roma moved into ninth place with eight points from five games.

Zlatan won his only Capocannoniere award during his first stint with AC Milan during the 2011-12 campaign. Lazio’s Ciro Immobile set a league record of 36 Serie A goals last term. Although Zlatan has a long way to go, fans aren't ruling out the star forward breaking Immobile's record if he keeps fit and firing this season.

Image Credits - AC Milan Instagram