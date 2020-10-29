Real Madrid Chief Perez To Be Blamed For Bartomeu's Super League Announcement, Says Tebas

Outgoing Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu, in his final speech, revealed the club's participation in the European Super League, which was a surprising announcement for many indeed. The Super League format has come to the fore as the ideal replacement of the Champions League, being pushed by FIFA. Now, LaLiga chief Javier Tebas insists Real Madrid President Florentino Perez was behind Bartomeu's Super League announcement.

Also Read | Koeman on Bartomeu resignation: "I cannot say I was surprised"

Florentino Perez behind Josep Bartomeu's Super League decision: Javier Tebas

Tebas, while speaking to AP, has accused Perez of pushing Bartomeu on announcing the club's acceptance of the Super League idea. The LaLiga chief has been one of the harshest critics of the proposed tournament and pins the blame on Perez. Tebas claims the Real Madrid President has been working on the Super League for a long time.

Javier Tebas, via @mundodeportivo: “Bartomeu was directed by Florentino [Perez]. That's what I think. This league [European Super League] has been the dream of the president of Real Madrid. He has worked on it for a long time, it is nothing new” #FCB — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) October 28, 2020

But he warns of the financial consequences that might follow, describing the move as a big mistake. Tebas insists the new competition would affect the local clubs financially apart from other European sides while fulfiling the financial aspirations of a select few. The Super League will feature 16 or 18 teams in a league format.

Also Read | Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez 'upset' with Zinedine Zidane after Bale's move to Spurs

Javier Tebas' harsh accusations on Florentino Perez

Tebas claims Barcelona have been following Real Madrid's footsteps for quite some time now. “Barcelona used to have its own voice when dealing with the league, with UEFA and with FIFA,” Tebas said. “But for the last three years, it only repeats what Real Madrid says.”

The LaLiga chief claims the will of select few clubs will not play a deciding role in the establishment of altogether new competition. The will of a handful of clubs will not outweigh the decision of the entire football industry, believes Tebas. Besides Real Madrid and Barcelona, Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Liverpool are also in agreement for the new competition.

Also Read | Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu resigns ahead of no confidence vote, fans celebrate

Super League will ensure financial stability, says Bartomeu

Bartomeu was forced to step down after six years at the helm at Camp Nou. In his final speech, the outgoing president cited the fact that Barcelona have accrued losses estimated at €488 million. Bartomeu believes the Camp Nou outfit's participation in the European Super League will ensure its financial stability.

Also Read | Departing Barcelona President Bartomeu wants Lionel Messi to end career at Camp Nou itself

Image courtesy: Real Madrid/ FC Barcelona website