Real Madrid To Break Contract Code For Extending Ramos' Contract And Avoid Free Transfer?

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has been one of the standout performers for Zinedine Zidane and his impact is largely understood in his absence particularly. The Spain international, 34, is still on top of his game and looks to strengthen his association with Los Blancos despite his contract ending at the end of the current season. Real Madrid are keen on keeping the defender and are willing to break their contract code to offer a new deal.

Sergio Ramos contract ends in 2021

Ramos sees off his Real Madrid contract in June 2021 and is yet to extend his stay at the Bernabeu. There have been talks between the two parties over a contract extension for a while now. The 2010 World Cup winner demanded a two-season extension that would see him ply his trade until 2023.

But Los Blancos have a policy, per which the club offers a season-long extension to a player beyond the age of 30 based on his performances. This contract code proved detrimental in any progress in the talks between the two parties. Real Madrid were earlier of the thought that they could not break the rules for any player including Ramos.

Real Madrid to offer new deal to avoid free Sergio Ramos transfer

A failure to reach an agreement amicably could have seen the centre-back leave for free at the end of his current deal. Simply put, Ramos could start negotiating with prospective clubs and even agree to a pre-contract to secure a free transfer once the season ends.

But Zidane has made it clear he wants Ramos in his side as per Spanish media publication AS. The report further insists the Madrid-based giants have agreed to bend their own rules to offer a two-season contract extension to the skipper. "We want him here forever, it is what he is doing, showing that he always wants to", insists Zidane.

Sergio Ramos wages to stay the same amid Real Madrid wage bill restraints

But the player will not get a pay hike citing the restraints in the Real Madrid wage bill amid the coronavirus pandemic. Besides, Ramos' significance to the Real Madrid squad could be well comprehended from the fact that he has netted 100 goals for Los Blancos, a magnificent achievement for the centre-back.

Image courtesy: Sergio Ramos Twitter