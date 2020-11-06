LaLiga Fixtures, Schedule, Matchday 9 Preview As Barcelona Try To Recover From Poor Start

The LaLiga campaign has already thrown up several surprises this season, with many teams failing to perform up to pre-season expectations. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have shown signs of returning to form, as they chase the unlikely table-toppers Real Sociedad at this stage of the season. Barcelona however, have failed to impress, as they continue to adapt to Ronald Koeman’s methods.

The LaLiga Matchday 9 schedule is the last one before the international break and clubs will be looking to go into the break on a high. With several clubs playing midweek in Europe, it will also be interesting to see how the squads cope with the congested fixture schedule. As the fixtures are about to get underway soon, here’s a look at this week’s LaLiga fixtures, games to watch out for, and a look at the LaLiga table as things stand.

LaLiga schedule: What to look out for

LaLiga Matchday 9 begins with the Elche vs Celta Vigo clash, as the newly-promoted side looks to continue its strong start to the season. All eyes on Saturday will be on the Barcelona vs Real Betis game. The hosts haven’t won in their last four league games and will be hoping that their midweek European outing helps them get back on track in LaLiga.

🏟️ 5 games

✅ 4 wins

🤝 1 draw

❌ 0 losses

⚽️ 9 goals scored

🔐 3 goals conceded



Former @Cadiz_CFEN, @realvalladolidE and @BCFC midfielder Mehdi Nafti has taken @CDeportivoLugo from 20th up to 6th since taking charge! 🇹🇳📋#LaLigaSmartBank pic.twitter.com/U7ISQGqNi0 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) November 5, 2020

Sunday sees a total of five fixtures being played, as Atletico Madrid host Cadiz seeking to preserve their unbeaten record. The day also sees Getafe take on Villarreal, in a repeat of the fixture that saw as many as four players sent off last season. The LaLiga schedule wraps up with the Valencia vs Real Madrid game, as Los Blancos look to make it three wins out of three in the league.

How the LaLiga table looks ahead of Matchday 9

It is Real Sociedad who are at the top of the LaLiga table with 17 points from eight games. The Champions League spots are occupied by Real Madrid, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, in that order. Owing to their poor start to the season, Barcelona find themselves in 12th place with just eight points from six games. The relegation spots are currently occupied by Levante, Huesca and Real Valladolid.

LaLiga schedule: Here’s the complete list of LaLiga fixtures

Elche vs Celta Vigo – Saturday, November 7 (1:30 AM IST)

Huesca vs Eibar – Saturday, November 7 (6:30 PM IST)

Barcelona vs Real Betis - Saturday, November 7 (8:45 PM IST)

Sevilla vs Osasuna - Saturday, November 7 (11:00 PM IST)

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz – Sunday, November 8 (1:30 AM IST)

Getafe vs Villarreal – Sunday, November 8 (6:30 PM IST)

Real Sociedad vs Granada – Sunday, November 8 (8:45 PM IST)

Levante vs Alaves – Sunday, November 8 (11:00 PM IST)

Real Valladolid vs Athletic Club – Sunday, November 8 (11:00 PM IST)

Valencia vs Real Madrid – Monday, November 9 (1:30 AM IST)

How to watch LaLiga live stream?

The LaLiga games will not be televised in India. However, fans can catch the LaLiga live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. For fans in the UK, the games will be available on Premier Sports.

Image Credits: Barcelona Instagram