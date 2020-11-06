Messi And Sergio Ramos, Captains Of Barcelona And Real Madrid, Among Free Agents In 2021

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi and Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos have enjoyed a stiff rivalry in Spain over the past decade. The two sporting greats have achieved immense success, both individually and collectively, as they proceed with the twilight of their respective careers. Their epic battle in the El Clasico fixtures might soon be a thing of the past with the two superstars plying their trade in what could be their final season.

Messi contract ends in June 2021, no talks of an extension yet

Messi's conflict at Barcelona brought him closer to leaving the club the previous summer. But former president Josep Maria Bartomeu vetoed his move and forced him to fulfil his contractual obligations. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester City, the ideal suitors to land him.

Messi's contract with the Catalan giants ends in June 2021. There have been no talks of a contract extension between the two parties. Although Bartomeu resigned last week, that hasn't brought an end to the Messi transfer rumours. Coming January, the Argentina international will be legally eligible to agree to a free transfer.

Man City are reported to be keen on offering a pre-contract to the Barcelona captain in January next year. The agreement, if signed by Messi, will see him secure a free transfer to Etihad in June, following the maturity of his Barcelona contract. However, a change of guard at Barcelona could play a pivotal role in deciding his future.

Free agents 2021: Sergio Ramos contract extension talks on cards

Real Madrid have a policy of offering a season-long extension to their players when they are aged 30. A similar proposal has been placed by the Los Blancos for Ramos. But the Spain international, citing his decade-long commitment with the Bernabeu outfit, expects a two-season extension.

But Real Madrid, per several reports, were earlier not keen on violating their contract structure for any player, including Ramos. In sync with Messi's, Ramos sees off his contract at the Spanish capital at the end of the current season. But, El Larguero now claims Real Madrid have given in to their skipper's demands and a two-season extension will be provided soon. But, there's a catch. The player will not get a salary hike amid the coronavirus pandemic and the financial restraints at the club.

