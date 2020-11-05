Conor McGregor Hopes To Join Ronaldo, Messi, Mayweather By Becoming BILLIONAIRE In 3 Years

Conor McGregor recently did a Q&A session on Twitter with fans where he predicted that he'll be a billionaire by the time he is 35. McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, is currently 32 and has an estimated net worth of around $130 million (£100m) thanks to his incredible fighting career and a host of endorsements. The Notorious One is the highest-earning fighter in UFC history and earned around $104 million (£80m) for his debut boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Apart from his profitable sporting career, the Irishman makes a lot of dough from various investments both inside and outside the cage. Conor McGregor endorses major companies like Burger King, Beats by Dre, Monster Energy and Reebok, but his major source of fortune is his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey company which made around $970 million (£750m) in its first year. Courtesy of these numbers, Conor McGregor could be in with a shout of becoming a billionaire in three years.

35 years of age. https://t.co/7F0sX4tr8P — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

If Conor McGregor becomes a billionaire, he’ll be the sixth athlete in history to join the billionaire club. However, according to talkSPORT, tennis icon Roger Federer could beat Conor McGregor for the sixth spot as his current net worth stands at nearly $900 million. Football superstar Lionel Messi recently joined the exclusive club, following Cristiano Ronaldo, Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, and McGregor’s former rival Floyd Mayweather.

Billionaire athletes: What’s next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor will make his octagon return in January 2021 when he faces former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in a rematch. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier first faced off in 2014 in the featherweight division, where the Notorious One came out on top via a first-round TKO. After the Dustin Poirier bout, Conor McGregor is expected to make his boxing return as he’s scheduled to fight Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition bout, with the profits going to charity.

Disclaimer: The above net worth numbers have been sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the same.

