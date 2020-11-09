LaLiga Latest Results, Standings, Leading Scorer And Highlights From Matchday 9

LaLiga’s latest round of fixtures came with its own set of surprises, with Real Madrid stunned by Valencia as Barcelona showed signs of revival. Real Sociedad made it five wins on the trot, while Atletico Madrid won again. Here is the LaLiga results roundup, LaLiga standings update and the LaLiga top scorer charts as players head into the international break.

LaLiga highlights: Messi scores twice, Carlos Soler scores hat-trick of penalties against Real Madrid

A total of 32 goals were scored across the 10 games, with Real Sociedad maintaining their position at the top of the LaLiga standings. The league leaders beat a coronavirus-affected Granada side 2-0, with the visitors having just seven first-team players on the pitch. Barcelona thrashed Real Betis at home, with Ansu Fati’s injury the main story to come out of the comprehensive win.

Carlos Soler is the first non-Barcelona player to score a LaLiga hat-trick against Real Madrid since Xabi Prieto for Real Sociedad in January 2013.



And they've all come from the spot. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/76OQLjVLrz — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 8, 2020

Atletico Madrid continued their solid start as they beat Cadiz 4-0, while a coronavirus-hit Real Madrid succumbed to a 4-1 away defeat at Valencia. Towards the bottom of the table, Valladolid moved one step closer to moving out of the relegation zone, with the side beating Athletic Bilbao at home. Here is the complete LaLiga results roundup:

Elche 1-1 Celta Vigo

Huesca 1-1 Eibar

Barcelona 5-2 Real Betis

Sevilla 1-0 Osasuna

Atletico Madrid 4-0 Cadiz

Getafe 1-3 Villarreal

Real Sociedad 2-0 Granada

Levante 1-1 Alaves

Real Valladolid 2- Athletic Club

Valencia 4-1 Real Madrid

Who is the LaLiga top scorer?

Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal continued to remain at the top of the scoring charts with a penalty against Granada. The Spaniard now has six goals this season. Three players are joint second with five goals in the league, namely Paco Alcacer, Joao Felix and Luis Suarez. Interestingly, last season’s top scorer Lionel Messi has scored just thrice this season.

Here’s how the LaLiga standings look after Matchday 9

Real Sociedad continued their impressive start to the season, ending the latest set of LaLiga fixtures at the top of the league. They now have 20 points from nine games. Real Sociedad are joined by Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the Champions League spots. Despite their win, Barcelona could only climb as high as eighth in the league, while the relegation spots are occupied by Levante, Valladolid and Huesca.

