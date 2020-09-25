LaLiga Matchday 3 Fixtures, Schedule As Barcelona Finally Start Campaign Under Koeman

Spanish giants Barcelona will finally begin their LaLiga title chase against Villarreal under new manager Ronald Koeman. The club's previous game-day fixture was postponed citing their participation in the quarter-final of the Champions League. Meanwhile, defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid look to rub off the draw against Real Sociedad in the opening day, as they come up against Real Betis.

Also Read | Barcelona made a concrete offer for Aubameyang but Arsenal captain snubbed LaLiga giants

LaLiga schedule: Barcelona to play Villarreal

Barcelona will come up against Villarreal on Sunday (Monday according to IST) at Camp Nou, having slipped in the LaLiga title race to arch-rivals Real Madrid the previous season. The club have signed Miralem Pjanic this summer, while Philippe Coutinho has returned from his loan deal from Bayern Munich.

The Camp Nou outfit have overseen the departure of Luis Suarez, Arthur, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal. Meanwhile, the club have won the two pre-season friendlies under Ronald Koeman and look at a promising start under the former Netherlands national team manager.

Also Read | Koeman can't manage LaLiga opener with Barcelona yet to resolve Setien's severance package

LaLiga schedule: Real Madrid look to up their dominance against Real Betis

Defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid will travel to Benito Villamarin after a shocking draw against Real Sociedad in the opening day of the domestic campaign. The club have loaned out Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos, while James Rodriguez, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Reguilan have been sold. The previous matchday squad saw the absence of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, both of whom are likely to return against Real Betis. Los Blancos occupy the 10th spot on the LaLiga standings.

Atletico Madrid will begin their LaLiga campaign against Granada. Their opening day fixture was postponed citing the rojiblancos' participation in the Champions League. Atletico are in high spirits, having sealed the transfer of Luis Suarez from Barcelona. On the other hand, Alvaro Morata has been loaned out to defending Serie A champions Juventus.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos' brother negotiating Edinson Cavani's move to Real Madrid: Report

LaLiga schedule and fixtures

Alaves vs Getafe - Saturday, September 26 - 4.30 pm IST

Valencia vs Huesca - Saturday, September 26 - 7.30 pm IST

Elche vs Real Sociedad - Saturday, September 26 - 10 pm IST

Real Betis vs Real Madrid - Saturday, September 26 (Sunday - 12.30 am IST)

Osasuna vs Levante - Sunday, September 27 - 3.30 pm IST

Atletico Madrid vs Granada - Sunday, September 27 - 7.30 pm IST

Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo - Sunday, September 27 - 10 pm IST

Barcelona vs Villarreal - Sunday, September 27 (Monday - 12.30 am IST)

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe worth €100 million: Real Madrid, Liverpool circle as French star wants out

Image courtesy: Real Madrid/ Barcelona Instagram