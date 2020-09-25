Sergio Ramos' Brother Negotiating Edinson Cavani's Move To Real Madrid: Report

Defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid have had a quiet transfer window this summer with no arrivals as yet. Club president Florentino Perez's insistence that the club will not sign any player hasn't stopped rumour mills from linking certain players with a move to the Bernabeu. Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Edinson Cavani, who stands a free agent currently, is also rumoured to be in contact with the club.

Real Madrid transfer news: Sergio Ramos' brother to negotiate Cavani transfer

According to Radio MARCA, Cavani has given Sergio Ramos' brother and agent Rene Ramos the sole authority to negotiate with Real Madrid. The Uruguayan international does not want to move to any other European club apart from Real Madrid, adds the source. The earlier Cavani transfer reports were rubbished off completely by president Florentino Perez, who insisted that no signings will be made this transfer window.

Felicitaciones Campeones👍🏆 Félicitations Champions👍🏆 pic.twitter.com/33koxBNM1B — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) July 25, 2020

However, the involvement of Sergio Ramos' brother could play a pivotal role in sealing the Cavani transfer to Real Madrid. The former PSG hitman believes that his status as a free agent could be enough to convince the Madrid hierarchy to sign him this transfer window.

Could Sergio Ramos' brother seal the Cavani transfer?

The source claims that Sergio Ramos' brother, who has been entrusted with the task to seal the Cavani transfer is in talks with Real Madrid. Despite the defending LaLiga champions maintaining that no player will arrive this summer, a deal could well materialise with the involvement of Sergio Ramos' brother in the discussions.

Real Madrid have not signed a single player this summer as yet. The club believes that the current squad is competent enough to challenge for the three titles this season. Zinedine Zidane's squad already includes the likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz and Borja Mayoral. It is, therefore, difficult to comprehend the Cavani transfer to a team that already has four strikers in the squad.

Real Madrid to play Real Betis on LaLiga Matchday 2

However, Real Madrid have earned a fair amount with the sales of James Rodriguez, Sergio Reguilon and Achraf Hakimi. The club has also loaned out Gareth Bale to Tottenham Hotspur, while Dani Ceballos has returned to Arsenal on a season-long loan. These moves could free up the wage space to accommodate Cavani, should the need arise. Meanwhile, Real Madrid next come up against Real Betis on Saturday (Sunday according to IST).

