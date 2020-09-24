Kylian Mbappe Worth €100 Million: Real Madrid, Liverpool Circle As French Star Wants Out

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has become the talk of the town for top European suitors after reports revealed that the boy wonder might consider an exit from the Parc des Princes next summer. PSG are trying to push Mbappe into signing a new contract extension at the club but Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly keeping a close eye on the World Cup-winning Frenchman. Earlier this summer, Kylian Mbappe confirmed that he will continue playing at PSG for at least one more season but the 21-year-old's long-term future in the French capital remains in doubt.

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: French superstar to leave PSG next summer?

Earlier this month, reports from The Times revealed that Kylian Mbappe has told PSG that he wants to leave the club after four years at the French capital. Mbappe joined PSG on a loan deal in 2017 and made his move permanent the following year. In 2021, Mbappe would have spent four years at PSG and reports claim that the young forward has informed the board of his ambitions to play elsewhere.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are in regular contact with Kylian Mbappé's entourage over a possible deal for next summer, the player will decide his future when the current season ends. [@lequipe] pic.twitter.com/NpDVMPG9fZ — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) September 21, 2020

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: How much is Kylian Mbappe worth?

French news outlet L'Equipe have made an estimation of how much Kylian Mbappe will be worth next year if he decides to leave the club. At the moment, Kylian Mbappe is the most expensive footballer on the planet. According to Transfermarkt, he is worth €180 million (£165m). Reports from KPMG, meanwhile, claim that he is worth €200 million (£183m) whilst for CIES, Mbappe is worth €242 million (£221m). However, due to the COVID-19 crisis, his value has reportedly depreciated by around 10%.

According to @lequipe - if Kylian Mbappé doesn't renew his PSG contract, Real Madrid could sign him for 100m euros, an estimated value. If he does renew, he'll be available for 250m euros. pic.twitter.com/q7Z3MrUcec — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) September 24, 2020

L'Equipe have claimed that Mbappe's transfer away from the Parc des Princes would cost Real Madrid or Liverpool around €100 million (£91m) next summer. However, that figure is dependent on how the market evolves over the next 12 months and provided Mbappe doesn't sign a contract extension with PSG. If Mbappe decides to extend his contract by another season at PSG, his market value could rise by around €39 million (£35m).

PSG paid AS Monaco a whopping €180m (£165m) in 2017 to make Mbappe's move to the Parc des Princes a permanent one. He has won three Ligue 1 titles with the Parisians and played a crucial role in guiding them to their first Champions League final last month. Reports from the Daily Mail claim that Liverpool are in regular contact with Mbappe over a move to Anfield while Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reportedly planned to sign Mbappe this summer before the pandemic derailed his plans.

Image Credits - Kylian Mbappe, Liverpool Instagram / AP