LaLiga Matchday 5 Fixtures, Schedule; Real Madrid Take On Levante, Barcelona Face Sevilla

LaLiga Matchday 5 is just around the corner with no lengthy break for the players after their mid-week games. Defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid are set to face Levante while Ronald Koeman's Barcelona will round off the Matchday 5 fixtures by hosting Sevilla in the last game on Sunday night. Here's a look at the LaLiga fixtures and LaLiga schedule for Matchday 5 this weekend.

LaLiga fixtures: Key LaLiga fixtures on Matchday 5

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid were held to a goalless draw in their mid-week game against Huesca and the Rojiblancos currently find themselves 12th on the LaLiga table after two games. Simeone's men hammered Granada 6-1 in their opening game of the season and have four points heading into the game against Villarreal at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. Atleti are still without right-back Sime Vrsaljko, who is sidelined.

Unai Emery's Villarreal are currently in fourth place on the LaLiga table but have played four games. Out of those four games, the Yellow Submarine have won two, drawn one and lost one. Villarreal enjoyed a 3-1 success over Levante in their last league game. The Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm local time (7:30 pm IST).

Levante vs Real Madrid

Levante will host defending champions Real Madrid at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday. Paco Lopez's side are currently in 13th place in the league standings and have won one and lost two games so far. Levante succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Sevilla on Thursday night.

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid will be looking to build on their two wins in a row after being held to a goalless draw against Real Sociedad in their opening game of the campaign. Los Blancos will be without Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal for the clash against Levante. The Levante vs Real Madrid game is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm local time (7:30 pm IST).

Barcelona vs Sevilla

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona will be looking to make it three in three when they host Sevilla at the Camp Nou on Sunday. The Blaugrana cruised to a 3-0 win over Celta Vigo last night despite playing the second half with only 10 men. The Catalan outfit will be without Clement Lenglet, who is suspended for the clash.

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla got all three points during their clash against Levante on Thursday thanks to a late goal from Youssuf En-Nesyri. The Europa League champions are currently in sixth place on the table having won both their opening games of the season. The Barcelona vs Sevilla clash is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm (Monday, 12:30 am IST).

LaLiga schedule: All LaLiga fixtures on matchday 5

Valladolid vs Eibar - Saturday, October 3, 1:00 pm (4:30 pm IST)

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal - Saturday, October 3, 4:00 pm (7:30 pm IST)

Elche vs Huesca - Saturday, October 3, 6:30 pm (10:00 pm IST)

Real Sociedad vs Getafe - Saturday, October 3, 6:30 pm (10:00 pm IST)

Valencia vs Real Betis - Saturday, October 3, 9:00 pm (Sunday, 12: 30 am IST)

Osasuna vs Celta Vigo - Sunday, October 4, 12:00 pm (3:30 pm IST)

Alaves vs Athletic Club - Sunday, October 4, 2:00 pm (5:30 pm IST)

Levante vs Real Madrid - Sunday, October 4, 4:00 pm (7:30 pm IST)

Cadiz vs Granada - Sunday, October 4, 6:30 pm (10:00 pm IST)

Barcelona vs Sevilla - Sunday, October 4, 9:00 pm (Monday, 12:30 am IST)

Image Credits - Sergio Ramos, Ansu Fati Instagram