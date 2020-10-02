Premier League Matchday 4 Fixtures, Schedule, Preview With All Eyes On Man United Vs Spurs

Premier League Matchday 4 is just around the corner and with four games to be played on Saturday, October 3 and six more to follow on Sunday, October 4, fans can brace for an action-packed weekend. Chelsea will host Crystal Palace in the first game of the weekend while defending champions Liverpool will be keen on maintaining their perfect start in the league while travelling to Villa Park in the final fixture on Sunday. Here's a look at all the Premier League fixtures on Matchday 4 with Man United vs Tottenham the pick of the bunch.

ALSO READ: Thomas Muller Posts HILARIOUS Video With Horses, Names Them After Bayern Teammates

Premier League schedule: List of Premier League fixtures on Matchday 4

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Frank Lampard's Blues will be eager to return to winning ways when they host the Eagles at Stamford Bridge on Saturday following a 3-3 draw against West Brom last weekend. The Blues are currently in 9th place on the league table. Crystal Palace suffered a 2-1 defeat against Everton on Matchday 3 and are currently in sixth place. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 pm local time (5:00 pm IST).

Everton vs Brighton

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have won all of their opening three games this season and look in fine form with new arrivals in midfield. Dominic Calvert-Lewin's impressive goalscoring record this season has seen the Englishman score five times already. Meanwhile, Brighton, who are currently in 12th place will travel to Goodison Park on Saturday, after suffering a harsh defeat against Man United on Matchday 3. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 pm local time (7:30 pm IST).

ALSO READ: Jadon Sancho Transfer: Man United Target Skips Training, Could Have Played Final Game

Five goals so far in 2020/21 for @Vardy7 ⚽️



How many will he end up on? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xHl0eom2Sh — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 1, 2020

Leeds United vs Man City

Newly-promoted Leeds United have caught the eye this season and will face quite a challenge against Pep Guardiola's Man City on Saturday at Elland Road. Leeds United have registered back-to-back wins in the league while Man City suffered a shambolic 5-2 defeat against Leicester on Matchday 3. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 5:30 pm local time (10:00 pm IST).

Newcastle United vs Burnley

The final game on Saturday will see Steve Bruce's Magpies host Burnley at St James' Park. Newcastle earned a point in their game against Tottenham on Matchday 3 through a late penalty while the Clarets suffered a 1-0 defeat against Southampton. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 pm local time (Sunday, 12:30 am IST).

Leicester City vs West Ham United

Brendan Rodgers' side are currently top of the Premier League table and host West Ham United, who scored four past Wolves last week, in the first game on Sunday. The Foxes will be favourites to win the game with Jamie Vardy already having scored five times this season. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST).

Southampton vs West Brom

Southampton got their first win of the season on Matchday 3 and will be looking to make it two in two when they host West Brom at St Mary's. West Brom earned a point against Chelsea in their last game despite leading 3-0 at half-time. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST)

Wolves vs Fulham

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have lost two on the trot and will be hoping to bounce back against Fulham, who have lost all three of their opening games since promotion. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 pm local time (6:30 pm IST).

Arsenal vs Sheffield United

The Gunners suffered their first loss of the season against Liverpool on Matchday 3 but will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Sheffield United at the Emirates. The Blades have lost all their three games this season. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 pm local time (6:30 pm IST).

ALSO READ: De Bruyne Reveals His Childhood Hero Was Michael Owen As Man City Star Bags UCL Award

⌚ It's time to preview #MUNTOT!



Follow updates from the boss and watch his latest media briefing 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2020

Man United vs Tottenham

The headline fixture on Premier League Matchday 4. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side earned a dramatic win against Brighton last weekend through a Bruno Fernandes spot-kick while Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle due to a controversial late penalty. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm local time (9:00 pm IST).

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

The last of the Premier League fixtures on Matchday 4 takes place at Villa Park with Aston Villa hosting Liverpool. The Reds are currently in third place in the Premier League standings, winning all three of their league games while Aston Villa have also won two in two so far. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 pm local time (11:45 pm IST).

ALSO READ: Man United Trolled After Drawing PSG, Leipzig In The Champions League 'Group Of Death'

Image Credits - Man United, Tottenham Instagram