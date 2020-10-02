Jadon Sancho Transfer: Man United Target Skips Training, Could Have Played Final Game

The Jadon Sancho transfer has been one of the longest-running stories in the transfer window. The Sancho to United links have remained strong throughout the summer, with multiple reports indicating that a transfer fee is the only stumbling block between the two clubs. While Borussia Dortmund chiefs have claimed in the past that the young winger is set to stay at the club, the latest Jadon Sancho transfer news suggests that he could have played his final match for BVB.

Sancho training absence sparks exit rumours

A report in The Express covering Jadon Sancho transfer news mentions that the 20-year-old winger is unlikely to be in the Dortmund squad to face Freiburg on Saturday in the Bundesliga after he failed to show up for training. Jadon Sancho wasn’t part of the squad that lost the Super Cup to Bayern Munich, with the youngster staying at home.

📝 — Jadon Sancho didn't turn up at Borussia Dortmund training today due to the “respiratory infection” he is still suffering from #mufc #mujournal



The publication revealed that while all the other Borussia Dortmund players reported to the club’s training ground to get their mandatory COVID-19 tests done, Jadon Sancho wasn’t part of the group. According to official sources, a ‘respiratory illness’ is responsible for Jadon Sancho’s absence from the first team. While it is not clear whether Jadon Sancho took a COVID-19 test at home, several media reports claimed that it is unlikely the winger will be seen in action over the weekend.

Latest Sancho to United transfer update

Sancho deal between Manchester United and BVB is still at the same point, right now. BVB always asked for €120m or nothing - it’s up to #MUFC.

One of the backup options is Ousmane Démbélé - Man Utd are negotiating with Barça, offering a loan and trying to convince the player. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2020

Reports covering Man United transfer news have continued to link the club with a move for Jadon Sancho. While the club has been linked with Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele in recent times, the Sancho to United deal is believed to be the club’s top priority. Publications covering the Sancho to United rumours revealed that the Red Devils had a bid of £91.3 million rejected, with the BVB staying strong on their £108 million valuation of the 20-year-old.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, it remains to be seen whether the Sancho to United deal will be completed in the next few days. Several reports covering the Jadon Sancho transfer have indicated that the player has already agreed personal terms with the club, with Sancho keen on joining the Red Devils. A Sky Sports report suggests Manchester United are looking to return with an improved bid for the winger, with all signs pointing that the Sancho to United deal will go right down to the wire.

