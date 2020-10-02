Aouar Transfer Race: PSG Set To Rival Arsenal To Sign Lyon's Highly-rated Midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to rival Arsenal for the signature of Olympique Lyonnais star Houssem Aouar. The Aouar to Arsenal rumours were doing the rounds over the last couple of weeks. However, the Gunners have seemingly lowballed Lyon multiple times this summer.

Aouar transfer: PSG to rival Arsenal for signature of Lyon's highly-rated midfielder

Breaking | PSG President Al Khelaifi has held talks with Lyon President Aulas about a deal for Houssem Aouar. More follows. (L'Éq) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 1, 2020

Mikel Arteta is still working hard to strengthen his squad with Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey said to be the top targets. However, reports suggest that two other clubs including French giants Paris Saint-Germain are making an attempt to land the midfielder. The arrival of PSG could spark a bidding war, which is unlikely to hold Arsenal in good stead.

Aouar came through Lyon’s youth academy and got his breakthrough in the 2016-17 campaign. His short yet impressive cameo saw him gain promotion to the senior squad. In a couple of seasons, Aouar rose as one of their best players in the Lyon squad, attracting heavy interest from Mikel Arteta's side.

Aouar has displayed some world-class performances and was key as Lyon reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season. Following the conclusion of the season, Arsenal were said to have made contact with Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas for the Aouar transfer. Negotiations have, however, been slow between the two sides.

PSG transfer news: Parisians in for Aouar

Paris Saint-Germain were said to have made a final looan bid for Dele Alli and will hope they can see new recruits come in before the transfer window closes. Thomas Tuchel earlier stated he is eager to see reinforcements arrive before the transfer window closes. The club did make Mauro Icardi’s loan move from Inter into a permanent deal and secured the services of Alessandro Florenzi from AS Roma but will want more depth in their squad. Enter Aouar. PSG have reportedly made contact with Lyon in a bid to bring the Frenchman to the capital.

Aulas on Aouar: “We know that three big clubs are interested in him. 2 in the short-term, 1 in the long-term. Not much has happened. All the clubs can’t give us financially what Lyon wants.” — GFFNPressConferences (@GFFNPressConf) September 30, 2020

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners set to lose out?

Arsenal are still in for Houssem Aouar and will also want to offload a number of players before next week's transfer deadline. Matteo Guendouzi is close to an exit and has been linked with Marseille while reports suggest that defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has rejected a move to Fulham. Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreria is expected to join Atletico Madrid on loan. Reiss Nelson could also be heading out on loan as he looks for match time and Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnely all interested in the player.

Image Credits: Houssem Aouar Twitter