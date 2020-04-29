LaLiga President Javier Tebas Criticises France's Decision To Suspend Football

The Government of France on Tuesday announced that football competitions in the country will not resume at least until September 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic. There have been reports that PSG will be handed the title since the Parisians are 12 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. However, France’s decision has not gone down well with LaLiga president Javier Tebas.

French government will this afternoon make it clear that no football will be played until August, signalling the end of the 2019/20 campaign.



RMC report that the LFP will meet next month to discuss ramifications for promotion/relegation/Europe. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 28, 2020

Ligue 1 cancelled: LaLiga president Javier Tebas criticises France

There have been talks across domestic leagues as well as with UEFA over a possibility of resuming football with games to be played behind closed doors. This was echoed by LaLiga president Javier Tebas as he criticised France’s decision. Tebas said he finds it difficult to understand the complications and threats in playing games behind closed doors with all precautionary measures in place.

Ligue 1 cancelled: LaLiga president wants games in a controlled environment

The LaLiga president claimed that if economic sectors cannot restart in a safe and controlled manner, then it could end up disappearing, something that could happen with professional football. UEFA earlier sent out a statement to the domestic leagues asking them to draft up plans to conclude their respective seasons and submit those plans by May 25.

Ligue 1 cancelled: Bundesliga to resume next month

Javier Tebas claimed that France needs to follow the examples of countries that have permitted the resumption of training despite coronavirus threats. Germany is one such country that has permitted the resumption of Bundesliga training with proper guidelines. In Germany, teams are forming groups of five players to avoid violation of social distancing norms.

Ligue 1 cancelled: LaLiga president asserts football's economic importance

LaLiga president stressed the importance of football in Spain. He asserted that LaLiga and other domestic competitions were an important economic driver for his country, which has compelled them to work on the resumption of the competition with proper guidelines in place.

