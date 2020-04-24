LaLiga Games Could Be Held Behind Closed Doors Till 2021 After Coronavirus Crisis: Report

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in Spain the LaLiga return date has been cast into doubt. However, the latest news surrounding LaLiga is that games will take place behind closed doors until 2021. This means that LaLiga fixtures could carry on without any fans inside the stadium although the decision is yet to be formally announced.

Coronavirus Spain lockdown: LaLiga return imminent?

According to reports from ESPN, Spanish top-flight clubs have been informed that LaLiga fixtures until 2021 will be played behind closed doors. The LaLiga return has been the talk of football fans in Spain who are eager to watch Barcelona and Real Madrid battle for the title. However, with the LaLiga return on the cards, reports claim that no fans will be allowed inside the stadiums as a measure to avoid a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Spain lockdown: LaLiga return to be announced soon?

Players in the Spanish top division have divided opinions over the training and LaLiga resumption amid the coronavirus Spain crisis. The expectation is that football in Spain will resume but only behind closed doors until 2021. An official announcement is yet to be made by the Spanish government taking into account the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus.

Coronavirus Spain lockdown: Football in Spain to continue despite coronavirus?

LaLiga stars are reportedly concerned over the officials' desires to complete the 2019-20 season due to the fear losing of up to €1 billion in revenue rather than prioritising their health and well-being. A video conference call was held between the club captains of Spain's first and second division as well as the players' union AFE on Tuesday to discuss a possible solution for the return of the season. Although Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi did not participate, most players reportedly wanted guarantees of their health and safety instead of the football resumption.

Coronavirus Spain lockdown: LaLiga return in June?

It appears that the most likely scenario would be for the remainder of the domestic season to be completed over June and July behind closed doors. Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has urged the Football Federations not to rush the LaLiga return while Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets admitted that he does not believe the 2019-20 season will be completed. Coronavirus in Spain has already claimed the lives of 22,157 citizens in the country according to Worldometer.

