LaLiga Results And Highlights: Real Madrid, Barcelona STUNNED On Matchday 6

The year 2020 continues to amaze us and the LaLiga results from Matchday 6 presented some shocking results over the course of the weekend. Giants Real Madrid and Barcelona all stuttered to disappointing defeats, while Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad continued their good start to the season with resounding wins. Here's a look at all the results from matchday 6 and the LaLiga highlights.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Los Blancos' goal blushes continue as Cadiz claim surprise three points

A lethargic Real Madrid were stunned by an impressive Cadiz in LaLiga, with Zinedine Zidane's men suffering their first defeat of the season. The defending champions were lacklustre throughout, and their lack of goals continues to haunt them in a clash which was ideally a three-pointer for the hosts. Los Blancos started with a heavily rotated side due to the international break, with Zidane making four more changes at half-time to force the issue. However, Cadiz were defensively solid and made most of their opportunities in the final third to grab a historic win.

Getafe vs Barcelona: Griezmann and Co stumble as Getafe bag important win

Antoine Griezmann had a day to forget for Barcelona as the LaLiga giants stuttered to a 1-0 defeat at Getafe. A Jaime Mata penalty put the hosts in front but the Blaugrana were far from their best with many new faces in the line-up with Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, and Sergino Dest coming in. However, Lionel Messi and Co couldn't brandish their magic as Jose Bordalas' side clinched three valuable points in what was a controversial clash.

LaLiga results: Diego Simeone's men march on, make light work of Celta Vigo

Diego Simeone registered his 200th win as Atletico Madrid boss as his side registered a comfortable 2-0 over Celta Vigo. New signing Luis Suarez continued his impressive start for the Rojiblancos are they returned to winning ways after draws to Huesca and Villarreal. Atleti now have eight points in four games this season and find themselves at eight in the LaLiga standings.

LaLiga highllights: Athletic Club, Sociedad, Villarreal bag wins, Sevilla, Valencia stumble

Real Sociedad climbed to the top of the LaLiga standings on Sunday after a resounding 3-0 win over Betis. Portu and Adnan Januza scored either side of Mikel Oyarzabal's penalty to seal the victory for the visitors. Athletic Club also clinched a well-deserved 2-0 win over Levante, in just their second win of the new campaign. 10-men Villarreal continued their impressive early-season form by registering a hard-fought win over Valencia. Unai Emery's side.

Paco Alcacer and Dani Parejo both scored against their former clubs while Takefusa Kubo was sent off in stoppage time in an entertaining clash at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Europa League winners Sevilla had a weekend to forget, as Granada snatched a deserved 1-0 win over their visitors. Joan Jordan was sent off in the first half and Yangel Herrera scored a late winner to give the hosts an all-important three points.

LaLiga highlights: Alaves lose, Valladolid, Eibar seal hard-fought draws

Alaves stumbled against fellow struggles Elche at home, with the visitors securing a comfortable 2-0 win in LaLiga Matchday 6. Eibar also struggled and settled for 0-0 draw with Osasuna, despite their opponents playing with 10 men in the final stages of the game. Meanwhile, Huesca and Real Valladolid played out an entertaining 2-2 draw, with Sandro Ramirez and Rafa Mir getting on the scoresheet for the hosts. Both teams will rue the missed opportunity seal a win, with both currently winless in the LaLiga season so far.

(Image Courtesy: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid Twitter)