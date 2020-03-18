LaLiga Side Espanyol's Coronavirus Revelation: 6 Players, Staff Test Positive

LaLiga side Espanyol have confirmed that six members of the first-team squad along with the staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Spain is currently one of the worst affected countries in the world. All major sporting events including LaLiga have been postponed until April considering the volatile situation due to the pandemic.

Es momento de unión, responsabilidad individual, generosidad colectiva.

Dejemos de lado lo que nos separa y pensemos en lo que nos une.

Es el momento de mostrar que ante la adversidad somos mejores.

Orgulloso de vosotros, de nosotros, de todos.#YoMeQuedoEnCasa pic.twitter.com/qQ7pSr8XMb — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) March 15, 2020

LaLiga suspended: Espanyol players test positive amid LaLiga coronavirus threat

COMUNICAT OFICIAL | Detectats 6 casos de COVID-19 al RCD Espanyol de Barcelona: https://t.co/jxtE8s75uc



COMUNICADO OFICIAL | Detectados 6 casos de COVID-19 en el RCD Espanyol de Barcelona: https://t.co/C4wfhrMg64#Volem | #EspanyoldeBarcelona | #RCDE pic.twitter.com/bD3VA1mMav — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) March 17, 2020

Espanyol released a statement confirming the reports that were circulating in the Spanish media. The statement, when translated from Spanish to English, read, “All are found to have mild symptoms and are complying with medical recommendations.” The club also asserted that the unnamed players have been asked to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Espanyol is the second LaLiga team to have been hit by the pandemic. Earlier, Spanish giants Valencia confirmed that 35% of their players and backroom staff were infected.

LaLiga suspended: Real Madrid players in self-quarantine amid LaLiga coronavirus threat

Earlier, Real Madrid's football and basketball players were asked to undergo self-quarantine. This was done after a basketball player Trey Thompkins tested positive for coronavirus. The club was quick to act after it was reported that the two teams share the same training facilities.

LaLiga suspended: coronavirus in Spain wreaks havoc

LaLiga has taken preventive steps to ensure that the outbreak does not wreak further havoc in the country. The league has decided to suspend all fixtures for the next two weeks. Earlier, the games were scheduled to be played behind closed doors. However, sensing the complexity of the situation the games have now been suspended.

LaLiga coronavirus: Sergio Ramos works out as Espanyol players test positive

Several LaLiga superstars have posted about their self-isolation activities on social media. Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos spends most of his time working out with his family. The player posted a video as well, in which he is seen along with his family. Meanwhile, his teammate Karim Benzema, in a video, has claimed that he can’t stand the coronavirus lockdown.

LaLiga coronavirus: Espanyol players test positive, Lionel Messi plays with kids

Los Blancos winger Vinicius Jr has been sweating it out in the gym. The Brazilian has been working on his body, making the most out of his self-quarantine time. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been reportedly helping his children out in football. In a video, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is seen playing alongside his kids.

