Coronavirus Lockdown: What Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos And Other LaLiga Stars Are Up To

Coronavirus has taken a toll on the world of football. All the leagues have come to a standstill as they have been suspended until further notice. LaLiga action is expected to return at the start of April if things get under control. Mikel Arteta, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ezequiel Garay are amongst the personalities from the footballing world who tested positive for Coronavirus. All the LaLiga players, coaches and other staff members have been advised not to leave their houses during these difficult circumstances. However, the players have found their way to make the most of their free time.

Coronavirus in Spain: How LaLiga players are spending their time

Coronavirus lockdown: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Sergio Ramos is spending most of his time with his working-out with his family. The Real Madrid captain posted a number of pictures in the last couple of days of him working out with his entire family during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus lockdown: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Lionel Messi is teaching his kids a few footballing tricks. Messi is being a model father as he is giving assists to his son while teaching him how to head the ball.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema seemingly can't stand the Coronavirus lockdown.

Instagram | Benzema: “I ain’t about that quarantine life. In my garden with nothing to do.” pic.twitter.com/5vf0H5dbqn — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus lockdown: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Junior is spending time in the gym to get sharper for the season when the Coronavirus lockdown ends.