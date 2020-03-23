Roberto Mancini Devastated After Losing Childhood Friend In Italy Due To Coronavirus

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has stated the Italian military carrying away coffins is like 'hell on Earth' following the coronavirus outbreak. One of Roberto Mancini childhood friends did not survive the COVID-19 and the army has been called down to manage the lockdown at the Lombardy region. The death toll for the Italy coronavirus has neared 5,500 but Roberto Mancini still feels safe in his homeland.

Roberto Mancini childhood friend passes away following COVID-19 attack

The news of 'Roberto Mancini childhood friend passing away' has upset the Italy manager. Mancini admitted that the pair used to play football together as kids. Although the name of the Roberto Mancini childhood friend has not been disclosed, the Italian's old friend worked for a charity in Jesi. Furthermore, the 'Roberto Mancini childhood friend passing away' news has been worrying for the 55-year-old as his parents also live in Jesi.

Mancini: 'Like a punch to the face'



Italy coach Roberto Mancini has lost friends to the Coronavirus pandemic and admits “the sight of a convoy of military vehicles carrying coffins out of Bergamo was like a punch in the face.”

Italy Coronavirus: Italian military beseeched

Following the Italy coronavirus outbreak, the government have taken drastic measures to prevent the deadly bug from spreading in addition. The Italian military has been called to assess the situation on the streets. When deaths occur due to the coronavirus, the Italian military vehicles carry out the dead bodies in coffins and Roberto Mancini has described that as 'hell on Earth'.

Serie A coronavirus: Italy coronavirus

The Serie A coronavirus news broke after Daniele Rugani was tested positive for COVID-19. However, many more footballers in Italy including Rugani's Juventus teammates Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala have tested positive for coronavirus. The Serie A suspended was news that followed in the aftermath of players testing positive for coronavirus.

Roberto Mancini still feels safe in Italy

Watching the Italian military carrying his childhood friend in a coffin has certainly caused Roberto Mancini emotional pain but the Italy boss is still confident that his country would be able to get through this difficult phase. Leaving Italy was never going to be an option for Roberto Mancini as he wants to feel close to those in need of help.

