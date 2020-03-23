Real Madrid Win LaLiga FIFA 20 Charity Challenge As Marco Asensio Stars

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio emerged victorious in the LaLiga FIFA 20 charity challenge. The Real Madrid midfielder managed to down Leganes' Aitor Ruibal 4-2 to win the final which was hosted on Sunday. Real Madrid's Asensio raised over €140,000 from the win and the money will be used to fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. All the major tournaments in the world have come to a standstill after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, LaLiga joined hands with game streamer Ibai Llanos to set up an interesting FIFA 20 tournament, with the proceeds to go towards charity.

Asensio clinched the trophy

A player from each of LaLiga's top-tier teams participated in the competition and Asensio grabbed the trophy. The raised money from the competition will be given to UNICEF to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Asensio has been out of Real Madrid's squad for the entire season, after picking up an injury in a pre-season game. The 24-year-old showed up for the side in the tournament and his year-long practice surely came in handy.

The Real Madrid star posted on Twitter saying, "It has been a spectacular tournament. The goal was to have a good time, laugh, entertain ourselves in these difficult times for everyone, and donate in the fight against COVID-19. And we have succeeded. Congratulations @IbaiLlanos, and all who have made it possible".

