LaLiga Team Of The Season 2019-20 Ft Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema And More

With the curtains having only just come down on the 89th edition of the LaLiga campaign, here's a look at some of the best players from Spain's top division this season. As Real Madrid clinched their 34th LaLiga title, the LaLiga team of the season is bound to feature several of the Los Blancos stars. Zinedine Zidane's men finished five points clear of second-placed Barcelona after a topsy-turvy title race and won their first league title since 2017.

🏆📊 The statistics of a CHAMPION team!

✅ Most wins (26)

💪 Fewest defeats (3)

⛔ Fewest goals conceded (25)

🛡️ Only team unbeaten at home

➕ Most away points (38)

✈️ Most away wins (11)

🚫 Fewest away goals conceded (14)

⚽ Most goalscorers (21)#34Ligas | #RealFootball pic.twitter.com/HWZrLJg0bY — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 20, 2020

LaLiga team of the season 2019-20

29 - Thibaut Courtois has saved 29 of the 33 shots on target he has faced for @realmadriden in @LaLigaEN since the restart of the competition in June. Vital. pic.twitter.com/Fed5Db1fDz — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 17, 2020

Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois kept 18 clean sheets for Real Madrid this season and won the Zamora Trophy as well. The Belgian had the highest save percentage (79%) for any goalkeeper in the league. Having conceded only 20 goals in 34 league appearances, Courtois makes up the last line of the defense for the LaLiga team of the season.

Right-back - Jesus Navas (Sevilla)

Sevilla are reaping the benefits of Pep Guardiola's experiment of playing Jesus Navas as a right-back towards the end of his Man City career. Navas became a regular for Sevilla this term and helped the club finish in fourth place on the table. The 34-year-old created 62 chances and notched up seven assists as well, more than any other defender in LaLiga.

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

A key figure in the heart of Real Madrid's defense, Sergio Ramos played a vital role in Los Blancos' title win this season. Commanding at the back in his own half and a threat in the opposition half, Sergio Ramos became a force to reckon this season. The most prolific goalscoring defender in LaLiga scored 11 goals for Real Madrid with six of them coming from the penalty spot.

11 - @realmadriden's Sergio Ramos has scored 11 goals in @LaLigaEN 2019/20, the most by a defender in a single season in the 21st century (Mariano Pernía, 10 for Getafe in 2005/06). Captain. pic.twitter.com/POhxClToF2 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 19, 2020

Center-back - Gerard Pique (Barcelona)

Despite Barcelona's poor run of form towards the back end of the season, Gerard Pique was imperious for the Catalonian giants this term. It may come as a surprise that the 33-year-old made more successful passes (2681) than any other defender in the league. Pique also ranked second for aerials won (129), second for headed clearances (90) and fourth for possession won (220). No other defender could match Pique's all-round excellence.

ALSO READ: Man City Close To Agreeing A Deal To Sign Nathan Ake From Bournemouth

Left-back - Pervis Estupinan (Osasuna)

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been monitoring the services of the Ecuadorian in the recent weeks and it's easy to understand why. Estupinan has a stellar campaign on loan with Osasuna, proving to be a nightmare for opposing teams on the left flank. Estupinan racked up five assists and won back possession 275 times, more than any other defender.

Defensive midfielder - Casemeiro (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid's 'destroyer' is now widely regarded as the best player in that defensive midfield role. Casemiro made the most ball recoveries (294), interceptions (68), and successful tackles (60) than any other midfielder in LaLiga. Apart from doing the dirty work, Casemiro chipped in with four assists and three goals.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Fastest To Net 50 Serie A Goals With Brace Against Lazio

Central midfielder - Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos was a regular for Real Madrid this season with the German raking up 31 appearances in LaLiga. The midfield metronome was a mainstay for Zidane despite the Frenchman opting to rotate his midfield. Although Kroos' numbers may not add up to the best statistics in LaLiga, the midfielder's performances and dictating play in the centre of the park kept Real Madrid ticking throughout the campaign.

Central midfielder - Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid)

Once again this season, Saul Niguez was one of Diego Simeone's most reliable performers. The Spanish star provided a real bite in midfield winning 59 tackles, only Casemiro won more. Saul also chipped in with six goals this season and Atleti will do well to keep him at the club with a number of interested European suitors.

Right- winger - Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

A bitterly frustrating end to the LaLiga season for Lionel Messi but nevertheless, the Barcelona captain still had a stellar individual season. Messi won his fourth consecutive Pichici with 25 goals and topped the assists charts with a record-breaking 21. Although Messi's stats weren't able to win Barcelona the LaLiga title, they are more than enough to earn him a spot in the LaLiga team of the season.

ALSO READ: French Club Monaco Appoints Niko Kovac As Coach

Left-winger - Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

The Real Sociedad star enjoyed a superb season in LaLiga scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists. Oyarzabal became the only other player apart from Lionel Messi to register double figures for both, goals and assists. The versatile attacker can also play anywhere along the front line.

Striker - Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema was unstoppable for Real Madrid this season and stepped up to the plate when Real Madrid suffered a few injury setbacks this season. The Frenchman scored 21 goals and provided 8 assists.this season. When Real Madrid needed Benzema, the 32-year-old managed to earn more points (16) with his goals than any other player in La Liga.

ALSO READ: Neymar Asks Goalkeeper Which Corner To Shoot At Before Incredible Pass-penalty With Icardi

Image Credits - Leo Messi, Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos Instagram