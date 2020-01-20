Lampard Asks Players To Focus On Arsenal Match To Avenge Newcastle Defeat

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reportedly told his players to avenge their Newcastle defeat against Arsenal. The Blues were beaten by Newcastle with an injury-time goal from Isaac Hayden in the 94th minute. The defeat left Chelsea with 39 points after 23 matches and 5 points ahead of 5th placed Manchester United.

Lampard asks players to concentrate on Arsenal game

While talking to a local media outlet, Tammy Abraham said that Lampard was not happy that his team had failed to bag three points but was already looking to beat Arsenal on January 21. Abraham said that the manager talked to them after the game, stating that the team gave it their all. Lampard told the team to forget about their defeat against Newcastle and instead look forward to beating Arsenal to avenge their Newcastle defeat at St. James Park.

Abraham said that they had dominated the game in the second half of the match, adding that Newcastle defended well and caused a disrupted Chelsea's style of play. He also said that it was very disappointing to lose during the dying minutes of the game.

Read: Lampard Won't Rule Out Chelsea Recruiting PSG Striker Cavani

Read: Pep Guardiola Says He Will Definitely Be At City Next Season

Chelsea might not sign any player in January

According to reports, Lampard said that he might buy a striker in the January transfer window to back up Tammy Abraham, adding that it was necessary to be more clinical on the frontline. He said that they have had players coming in from the midfield and scoring goals but in reality, they need strikers with a goal-scoring mentality to score goals.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard does not want to sign any player in desperation alongside an admission that the Blues may not sign any player this transfer window. Chelsea has been struggling to sign their main transfer targets and has played huge gambles in the past by signing players such as Radamel Falcao, Alexandro Pato on short-term deals. According to reports, even though FIFA lifted the transfer ban, Lampard does not want to bring any player to Stamford Bridge just for the sake of it.

Read: Jose Mourinho Reignites Feud With Antonio Conte Over Inter's Pursuit Of Christian Eriksen

Read: Manchester United Should Not Sign Any Player In Desperation: Danny Higginbotham