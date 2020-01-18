Jose Mourinho Reignites Feud With Antonio Conte Over Inter's Pursuit Of Christian Eriksen

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has reignited his fight with Antonio Conte by blaming him for interfering with Christian Eriksen's potential transfer to Serie A club Inter Milan. According to reports, Tottenham are ready to let Eriksen sign for Inter, with the 27-year-old midfielder refusing to sign a new contract that expires in the month of June.

Mourinho not happy about the rumours

According to reports, Mourinho is not happy about hearing the rumours that Inter is confident of securing the services of the Danish footballer, with a firm belief that Conte is far from signing Eriksen. Mourinho said that Conte has broken an unsaid managerial code by publicly speaking about a player of a different club.

Responding to a question, the Portuguese said that it was Conte who was talking publicly talking about Eriksen, adding that he was very confident about the midfielder coming to San Siro. Mourinho said that managers should not publicly talk about players from other teams until they are part of their squad. He took the example of Tottenham signing Gedson from Benefica that he did not talk about the player till the time Gedson had not officially signed for the club.

According to reports, Inter Milan's sporting director, Piero Ausilio has acknowledged potential transfer targets Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud, adding that the club is confident about the way they work and not only with respect to these two players.

Read: Manchester United Should Not Sign Any Player In Desperation: Danny Higginbotham

Read: Inter Milan Agrees To A £1.3m Deal With Manchester United For Full-back Ashley Young

Eriksen wants to join Inter Milan

According to reports, Christian Eriksen has told Inter Milan that he wants to join the Serie A club in the January transfer window. Inter has already started to negotiate a deal to sign the midfielder. The Italian club has tabled a four-year-deal which can be stretched by a total of six months if the club convinces Tottenham to sell the midfielder in January.

According to reports, Inter Milan has offered 8.5 million pounds but Tottenham wants double that amount. The 27-year-old midfielder's agent Martin Schoots met with Inter's representatives and held further discussions with them. Christian Eriksen has been Tottenham since the year 2013 but last year he said that he was ready to take on a new challenge.

Read: Marcus Rashford Still A Doubt Ahead Of United's Match Against Liverpool

Read: Mauricio Pochettino Sends His Demands To United As Woodward Considers Solskjaer's Sacking

(Credit: AP)