Manchester United Should Not Sign Any Player In Desperation: Danny Higginbotham

Former Manchester United defender Danny Higginbotham said that the Red Devils should not be desperate to sign a player in order to solve their problems on the field. United is yet to announce a signing with just two before the January transfer window deadline. According to reports, are close to signing Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes for a fee of £65 million.

Higginbotham went on to warn Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that it will not be beneficial to sign a player who will not create an immediate impact in the Red Devils' squad and lead to an improvement in the club's results. The former defender said that United should not go for a player who they will 'regret' buying in the next couple of months. He further added that after buying a player in January, if Solskjaer realises in the summer that a player that cost £25m-30 million does not fit the bill then it will be a huge mistake.

Rashford's injury an opportunity for Greenwood, Lingard

Keeping in mind Rashford's injury, Higginbotham said that if the England International is sidelined for a long period of time then Jesse Lingard or Mason Greenwood should step up and lead United's frontline. He added that in Rashford's absence, Martial has to play out on the left-hand side and that automatically makes Greenwood play as the centre-forward.

He said that everyone is aware of how Martial and Rashford link up during games, with Martial moving over to the left and Rashford coming in as the centre-forward. Higginbotham said that Rashford's absence will affect the dynamics of the team but players such as Greenwood and Lingard will have the opportunity to show their worth during matches.

Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are in desperate need of a midfielder. Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are out of action due to injuries. United are currently on the fifth spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table with 34 points in 22 games. Bruno Fernandes looks like a great option for Manchester United and the 25-year-old has proven to be a key player for Sporting Lisbon.

(with inputs from agencies)