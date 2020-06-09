Chelsea Transfer News: Lampard Keen On £75m Deal For Bayer Leverkusen Star Kai Havertz

Premier League giants Chelsea appear keen on wrapping up their business even before the summer transfer window opens, cashing in on the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic. According to recent Chelsea transfer news, a Kai Havertz transfer is on the radar for Frank Lampard's side, days after reportedly closing the Timo Werner Chelsea deal. If the Kai Havertz Chelsea deal goes through, it would represent a third major acquisition by director Marina Gravnovskaia ahead of next season, having secured the signing of Hakim Ziyech and also agreed a deal in principle to bring Timo Werner in.

Kai Havertz Chelsea: Frank Lampard's Blues chase £75m Kai Havertz transfer

Bayer Leverkusen's star man Kai Havertz has established himself as one of the most sought after players in European football. The 20-year-old German international is the youngest to reach the milestones of 50 and 100 league appearances in the Bundesliga and is on the radar of European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. According to the latest Chelsea transfer news, Sky Sports report that the five-time Premier League champions want to sign the Bayer Leverkusen star this summer and are ready to fork out £75 million to secure the Kai Havertz transfer.

The Kai Havertz Chelsea deal is likely to raise eyebrows considering the Blues have already secured the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, while RB Leipzig's Timo Werner Chelsea deal is likely to be announced sometime this week according to the latest round-up of Chelsea transfer news. Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will also provide stiff competition to Chelsea for a Kai Havertz transfer.

Chelsea 'prepare £75m Kai Havertz bid' to unite star with Germany teammate Timo Werner. Premier League rivals Liverpool and Man Utd have been linked with Havertz while Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keen, but Chelsea hope to pull off another transfer coup.

Chelsea transfer news: Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz transfer on Lampard's radar

A potential Kai Havertz transfer represents Chelsea director Marina Gravnovskaia and manager Frank Lampard's aggressive approach in the summer transfer market, after a season of money churning sales and no incoming transfers. The five-time Premier League champions bagged a staggering £130 million from Eden Hazard's sale to Real Madrid last summer, while a further £58 million is set to arrive this summer with Atletico Madrid's permanent capture of Alvaro Morata.

With Russian owner Roman Abramovich willing to give Frank Lampard significant backing in the transfer market this summer, the latest Chelsea transfer news also links the Blues with the signing of Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell and will battle it out with rivals Manchester City for his signature. While none of these players will be available for the Blues upon the Premier League restart, Frank Lampard will be able to call on the services of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was pictured in training last week after recovering from a lengthy injury layoff.

