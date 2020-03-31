Lionel Messi Lashes Out At Barcelona Board By Debunking Pay Cut Denial Reports

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has lashed out at the board over their decision to delay the announcement to reduce player wages by 70%. The Argentine international and the club have been at loggerheads for the past few months. Messi had previously lashed out at Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal for his criticism of the first-team players.

Barcelona wages: Lionel Messi pay cut message

In a statement released by Lionel Messi on Instagram, the club captain clarified that the first-team players were willing to take a pay cut since the initial stages of discussion. There were reports suggesting that the players had declined the club’s request for a pay cut. However, Messi’s comments have further elucidated the impression that the players are on board with the decision.

Barcelona wages: Lionel Messi pay cut allegations on Instagram

Lionel Messi also claimed that there were certain people in the club who were trying to put the players under the microscope and tried to pressurise them into doing things that they were always willing to do. He also clarified the reasons for the delay in the announcement of the wage cut. Messi claimed that they were looking for a formula to help the club so that the club workers could be paid their complete salary.

Barcelona wages: Lionel Messi pay cut to help club workers

Lionel Messi expressed his solidarity towards those who were going through a bad moment due to the coronavirus outbreak. He also hoped that people would come out stronger from the pandemic. The Argentine international lauded the will of those who were serving the people at this hour of crisis.

Lionel Messi transfer: Barcelona captain lashes out at Eric Abidal

This is not the first time that the Barcelona captain has come out in the open against the club. In February, Messi was involved in a war of words with Eric Abidal after the latter criticised certain first-team players for being lazy on the pitch. Messi lashed out at his former teammate asking him to mention the players and not generalise it. This also led to Lionel Messi transfer rumours, linking him with a departure from Barcelona.

