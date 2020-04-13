Lautaro Martinez Has Big Chance To Join Lionel Messi At Barcelona, Claims Agent

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has a big chance to play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona, claims one of his agents. The Argentine striker has been linked with a move away from the San Siro outfit after his emergence onto the scene this season. Barcelona are considered as favourites to rope in the 22-year-old.

Also Read | Barcelona star Luis Suarez welcomes potential moves for Neymar, Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez transfer to Barcelona a possibility

🖼️ | WALLPAPER WEDNESDAY



Taking you 🔙 to #CagliariInter in September



2️⃣ goals on matchday 2️⃣ courtesy of our deadly duo up top 💪#ForzaInter 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/78eAJcrPqY — Inter (@Inter_en) April 8, 2020

Lautaro Martinez’s agent Sergio Zarate spoke to Fox Sports Mexico recently. He revealed that his client has a "great opportunity to join Barcelona and play alongside Lionel Messi" at the end of the present season. Martinez is a fantastic player who has no limits to achieve success, said Zarate.

Lautaro Martinez transfer: Lionel Messi to play important role in striker's move

Sergio Zarate was quizzed on the possibility of seeing a Lautaro Martinez transfer to Real Madrid. Zarate revealed that clubs often make efforts to sign a great player, but in the end, it is the player who gets to decide on his next destination. However, the presence of Lionel Messi at Barcelona will play an important role in Martinez’s possible move to Camp Nou, affirmed Zarate.

Also Read | Lautaro Martinez turned down Real Madrid offer few years ago: Racing President

Lautaro Martinez transfer: 22-year-old rejects Real Madrid

Recently, it was revealed that Lautaro Martinez had an opportunity to join Real Madrid a few years back. Martinez played for Racing Avellaneda during the initial stage of his career and the club president recalled Los Blancos’ offer for the then 18-year-old Martinez. He claimed that Real Madrid had offered to sign the Argentine, however, Martinez declined an early move to a big club and rather wished to establish himself at Racing.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi's exit won't harm the league, claims LaLiga president

Lautaro Martinez transfer: Barcelona frontrunners to sign Argentine

Despite the Real Madrid revelation, Barcelona are considered as the front-runners to sign Lautaro Martinez. It is reported that the Catalan giants are looking to offload Antoine Griezmann this summer to facilitate the transfer of the 22-year-old striker from Inter Milan. Barcelona could also agree to a swap deal involving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr and Griezmann.

Also Read | How many Champions League has Lionel Messi won? The Argentine's heroics for Barcelona