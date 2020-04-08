Barcelona Star Luis Suarez Welcomes Potential Moves For Neymar, Lautaro Martinez

Luis Suarez is reportedly unafraid of losing his spot in Barcelona's starting XI amid the club being linked with moves for Neymar and Lautaro Martinez. Luis Suarez is in his 30s now and Barcelona are reportedly eager to find the Uruguayan's replacement. The Catalan club brought in Antoine Griezmann last summer and are now planning to sign Lautaro Martinez as well. Neymar to Barcelona has been a constant rumour over the last couple of seasons. Barcelona have stated their desire to bring the Brazilian superstar back at Camp Nou. However, PSG are adamant at keeping the Brazilian in the French capital.

According to reports, Barcelona are looking at Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez as a replacement for Luis Suarez. However, Suarez has claimed that he is not bothered by the club eyeing a move for the Argentine. Suarez believes that both Martinez and Neymar have enough potential to have a positive impact on Barcelona. Luis Suarez said it is difficult to talk about players looking at the ongoing coronavirus crisis around the world. Suarez, while speaking to Mundo Deportivo, stated "As is the situation in the world today, talking about who can come because of how everything is, is complicated,"

Barcelona's Luis Suarez on Neymar

"Obviously Ney (Neymar), everyone knows him and we know the appreciation that we have for him in the dressing room, which is as a player is indisputable because he still has a lot to give and in the dressing room he would always be welcome because of the affection he has," Suarez said in the interview.

Barcelona's Luis Suarez on Lautaro Martinez

"Lautaro is a player who has been growing a lot in Italy, he is a 'nine' who has movements that are spectacular and that reflects how great a striker he is." Luis Suarez revealed that he would be happy if these players end up joining Barcelona. "It is not that one feels compatible but that one feels happy that the club wants to incorporate players who come to help and fulfil the same objective that is everyone's - that of wanting to win everything,"

