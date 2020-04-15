Lautaro Martinez Confident He Will Start At Barcelona Alongside Lionel Messi: Report

Amid frequent links of a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez believes that he will be an indisputable striker at Camp Nou. The 20-year-old Argentine international has been tipped to succeed Luis Suarez at Barcelona, with Lionel Messi fond of his young compatriot.

Lautaro Martinez transfer: Striker aware of his capabilities

According to Spanish publication SPORT, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is well aware of his skills and his ability to play at the top. He is reported to be aware that he will not be a bench player or a backup striker at Camp Nou. Rather, Martinez believes he will establish himself as a prominent player under manager Quique Setien.

Lautaro Martinez transfer: Argentine informed of Barcelona project

It is reported that Barcelona have been following up with Lautaro Martinez, informing him of their project pertaining to the Argentine international. The player is well aware of the fact that he will either start as the lone striker for the Catalan giants or will play up front alongside Luis Suarez. This, Martinez understands, is his future role at Barcelona, which he considers a privilege.

Lautaro Martinez transfer: Lionel Messi's role significant in transfer

Recently, Lautaro Martinez’s agent Sergio Zarate spoke on his client’s rumoured move to Barcelona. He revealed that the striker has a great chance to play alongside Lionel Messi, while also asserting that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s presence at Camp Nou will play an important role in ensuring the deal is completed.

Lautaro Martinez transfer: Agent reveals Real Madrid link

Lautaro Martinez was on Real Madrid’s radar as an 18-year-old during his time at Racing Avellaneda. The club's president recently revealed that Martinez had an opportunity to join Los Blancos but decided against it. He wanted to succeed and establish himself at Racing, said the president.

Lautaro Martinez transfer: Antoine Griezmann to facilitate Argentine's move?

Despite interest from several other clubs, Barcelona are considered as the front-runners to sign Lautaro Martinez. The defending LaLiga champions are reportedly looking to offload Antoine Griezmann. The France international’s possible departure could well be linked with the signing of Martinez.

