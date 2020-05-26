Neymar Moves Down Barcelona's Wishlist, Board Turns Attention To Lautaro Martinez, Pjanic

Barcelona are reportedly losing interest in their quest to sign Neymar as they are now focusing on moves for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Juventus' Miralem Pjanic. Barcelona, like other European clubs, have faced a massive economic hit due to the havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona, therefore, are finding it difficult to give in to PSG's £198 million valuation of Neymar this summer. It was reported that Neymar was just a few formalities away from moving back to Camp Nou last summer but PSG blocked the move in the end. However, it now appears that the 28-year-old Brazilian will have to spend another year in the French capital as Barcelona turn their attentions elsewhere.

Neymar transfer: Barcelona losing interest in PSG superstar

Neymar's agent Wagner Ribeiro went on record last week and claimed that the Brazilian star will stay at PSG as he believes that the economic instability caused by the coronavirus pandemic will not allow Barcelona to sign him in the summer transfer window. According to Spanish outlet Marca, Barcelona will not approach PSG in a bid to get the Neymar transfer done. The report further suggests that Barcelona officials are not happy with the way Neymar left the club in 2017.

Barcelona transfer rumours: Quique Setien impressed by Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona are reportedly shifting their focus towards signing Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez. Barcelona reportedly see the 22-year-old Argentine as Luis Suarez's successor. Lautaro Martinez is valued at €80 million, a sum Barcelona will try to generate by offloading Phillipe Coutinho. Barcelona manager Quique Setien recently gave an interview and showered praise on Lautaro Martinez. In an interview with The Sun, Quique Setien said, “It’s clear that there are four or five players who play in that position that are extraordinary and that any of them could be at Barcelona. Martinez is a player who would be very good in this team, like other players of his level.”

Barcelona transfer rumours: Miralem Pjanic for Arthur Melo?

Barcelona are reportedly looking to swap Arthur Melo for Juventus playmaker Miralem Pjanic in the upcoming transfer window. As per reports, the 30-year-old Miralem Pjanic has already agreed on personal terms to join the defending LaLiga champions and manager Quique Setien has also given the move the go-ahead. Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo are reportedly valued at €60 million in the transfer market. According to reports in Italy, Juventus want to offload Pjanic to give Rodrigo Bentancur more playing time.

