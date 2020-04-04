Lautaro Martinez Turned Down Real Madrid Offer Few Years Ago: Racing President

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez had rejected an opportunity to join Spanish giants Real Madrid when he was 18, claimed Racing Avellaneda President Victor Blanco. The Argentine international has emerged as one of the promising talents in Europe. His recent form has propelled many Lautaro Martinez transfer rumours, linking him particularly to Barcelona.

Lautaro Martinez transfer: Striker rejected Real Madrid offer in the past

While speaking to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the Racing President has claimed that Lautaro Martinez declined to join Real Madrid a few years back. The President claimed that Martinez was 18 at the time when Real Madrid came calling. Los Blancos offered him an opportunity to sign and loan him back, but the player decided against making the switch, Blanco claimed.

Lautaro Martinez transfer: Racing President praises 22-year-old

The Racing President asserted that Lautaro Martinez wanted to succeed at Racing before moving to a big club. He also claimed that Atletico Madrid had almost signed the striker, but the deal fell through in the end. He praised Martinez describing him as a player with exemplary conduct who adapts to things very quickly.

Lautaro Martinez transfer: Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona?

Amidst the Real Madrid revelation, Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona reports has been doing the rounds. It is reported that Barcelona are looking to sell Antoine Griezmann, who is not considered an important aspect of Quique Setien’s tactics. With the departure of Griezmann, Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona might well be a reality, claims report.

Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona amid Real Madrid revelation?

Amid Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona reports, the striker has emerged as one of the prominent talents in Europe. The striker has scored 16 goals already this season, while also bagging four assists in 31 games this season. He has established himself as one of the prominent members of the Antonio Conte-led Inter Milan side.

LaLiga coronavirus update amid Lautaro Martinez transfer reports

The LaLiga coronavirus suspension is expected to continue till the end of April. All league players have undergone quarantine. Real Madrid players were also asked to undergo 14-day isolation after Trey Thompkins, a Real Madrid basketball player tested positive for coronavirus. All club players, however, tested negative for the pandemic.

