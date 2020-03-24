Barcelona Make Lautaro Martinez Their Primary Target With Aubameyang As Back-up

Barcelona have made Inter Milan's Luataro Martinez their prime target in the summer. With Luis Suarez being on the wrong side of 30 and the club planning to sell Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona will be left with few options up front. Barcelona are aiming to get either Lautaro Martinez or Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to solve their attacking crisis. However, it is learned that Barcelona are primarily targetting Martinez and Aubameyang is currently their second choice. Barcelona will reportedly face a lot of competition in their quest to sign the Argentine.

Barcelona will face competition for Martinez

The 22-year-old Argentina striker has shone brightly for Antonio Conte this year. Lautaro Martinez has already scored 16 goals in 28 appearances for Inter Milan in all competitions this season. Inter Milan rate the striker very highly and will reportedly dig in their heels if an offer comes in for Lautaro Martinez. Barcelona will have to pay Lautaro Martinez's release clause, which is around £100 million if they want to get hold of the Argentina international. However, Premier League side Chelsea are also interested in signing the striker and they are ready to dig deep into their pockets.

Chelsea are reportedly ready to spend as much as £100 million to match Lautaro Martinez's release clause at Inter Milan. Frank Lampard has pointed out Chelsea's striker problem a number of times in the last few weeks. Chelsea's first-choice striker Tammy Abraham picked up an injury which saw them opting for Olivier Giroud in their last couple of games. Both Barcelona and Chelsea are expected to go all-out for the striker in the summer until Lautaro Martinez decides to stick with Inter Milan.

Barcelona have made Inter forward Lautaro Martinez their first-choice striking target with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang now only a back-up option, according to the Star. pic.twitter.com/NxodIOtGFw — Goal (@goal) March 24, 2020

