LAZ Vs CRE Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

Lazio will play against Serie B side Cremonese in the Coppa Italia on January 14, 2020. The match will be played at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Let us look at the LAZ vs CRE Dream11 preview, predictions and other details of the match.
#LazioCremonese 🎙— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) January 13, 2020
Mister Simone #Inzaghi presenta la gara a 📺 #LSC: "Vogliamo iniziare al meglio il cammino in #CoppaItalia"
➡️ https://t.co/rCd2f73rJS pic.twitter.com/FcGJSNkjuo
Venue: Stadio Olimpico
Date: January 14, 2020
Time: 10.30 PM IST
Lazio are in great form this season and are currently placed third in Serie A. They had recently defeated Juventus in the final of Supercoppa Italia. They have won four of their last five games so far. They have lost against Rennes.
Cremonese play in Serie B and are placed 17th on the points table. They have won just once in their last five games, while being defeated and drawn twice.
Lazio XI: Thomas Strakosha, Luiz Felipe, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Serge Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas, Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile
Cremonese XI: Michael Agazzi, Matteo Bianchetti, Luca Ravanelli, Emanuele Terranova, Nadir Zortea, Mariano Arini, Samuel Gustafson, Francesco Migliore, Antonio Piccolo, Francesco Deli
Captain: Luis Alberto
Vice-captain: Ciro Immobile
Goalkeeper: Thomas Strakosha
Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Francesco Migliore, Luca Ravanelli
Midfielders: Luis Alberto, Serge Milinkovic-Savic, Mariano Arini, Francesco Deli
Forwards: Ciro Immobile, Felipe Caicedo
Lazio start off as the favourites against Cremonese.