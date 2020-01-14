LAZ Vs CRE Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

Lazio will play against Serie B side Cremonese in the Coppa Italia on January 14, 2020. The match will be played at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Let us look at the LAZ vs CRE Dream11 preview, predictions and other details of the match.

LAZ vs CRE Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Date: January 14, 2020

Time: 10.30 PM IST

LAZ vs CRE Dream11 Match Preview

Lazio are in great form this season and are currently placed third in Serie A. They had recently defeated Juventus in the final of Supercoppa Italia. They have won four of their last five games so far. They have lost against Rennes.

Cremonese play in Serie B and are placed 17th on the points table. They have won just once in their last five games, while being defeated and drawn twice.

LAZ vs CRE Dream11 Teams

Lazio XI: Thomas Strakosha, Luiz Felipe, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Serge Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas, Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile

Cremonese XI: Michael Agazzi, Matteo Bianchetti, Luca Ravanelli, Emanuele Terranova, Nadir Zortea, Mariano Arini, Samuel Gustafson, Francesco Migliore, Antonio Piccolo, Francesco Deli

LAZ vs CRE Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Luis Alberto

Vice-captain: Ciro Immobile

LAZ vs CRE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Thomas Strakosha

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Francesco Migliore, Luca Ravanelli

Midfielders: Luis Alberto, Serge Milinkovic-Savic, Mariano Arini, Francesco Deli

Forwards: Ciro Immobile, Felipe Caicedo

LAZ vs CRE Dream11 Match Prediction

Lazio start off as the favourites against Cremonese.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Image courtesy - Ciro Immobile Insagram