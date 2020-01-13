Serie A: Inter Milan Captain Samir Handanovic Gets Bizarre 'middle Finger' From Referee

Inter Milan shared the spoils with Atalanta in their Matchday 19 game of Serie A 2019-20. Lautaro Martinez' 4' minute goal was cancelled out by Robin Gosens 75' strike.

Inter Milan vs Atalanta was filled with controversies as both players and match officials lost their composure on a few instances. In a strange turn of events, match referee Rocci got into an argument with Inter Milan's goalkeeper and captain Samir Handanovic in the ending moments of the match and it looked nasty.

Atalanta was awarded a penalty in the 88th minute of the match as Bastoni made a clumsy challenge on Malinovskiy. The referee immediately pointed towards the spot kick.

Inter Milan's skipper Samir Handanovic rushed to the referee to challenge the decision of the penalty. The argument got heated and it looked as if Rocci showed Handanovic his 'middle finger' for challenging his decision.

However, Handanovic went on to save the penalty and helped his side bag a point from the clash.

Serie A: Inter Milan vs Atalanta was full of drama

Intermania: Gasperini accusa il Var, perché non l'ha fatto con la Juve? E su Lautaro... https://t.co/wDwzmXzv42 pic.twitter.com/zvmP8B5Cnk — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) January 13, 2020

Another talking point of the match was Lautaro Martinez's foul on Rafael Toloi. It looked as if Martinez was using his hand to unbalance Toloi during Atalanta's corner kick and the visitors were asking for a penalty.

Atalanta's Gasperini questioned the referee's decision of not taking a potential handball challenge to VAR. "I feel bad for those in the VAR booth because this kind of error takes something away from a very valuable technology," said Gasperini in a post-match interview.

However, Atalanta looked to be satisfied with the result as they earned a well-fought point against Inter Milan. The draw saw Juventus cruise past Inter Milan in the Serie A 2019-20 title race with a lead over Roma.

Inter Milan are currently standing on the second spot of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 46 points. Whereas, Juventus have 48 points to their name. Atalanta are placed fourth in the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 35 points in 19 games.

