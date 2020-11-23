MLS Playoffs Results, Highlights As FC Dallas Edge Portland In Thrilling Shootout

The Portland Timbers lost out to FC Dallas in a marathon penalty shoot-out, getting knocked out of the MLS playoffs as a result. With FC Dallas winning the penalty shootout 8-7, the side will now face the winners of the Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC game in the Western Conference semi-finals. Here is a look at the Portland vs FC Dallas highlights and how the game panned out.

MLS results: MLS playoffs game sees epic penalty shootout

The Portland vs FC Dallas game proved to be a memorable encounter, with the game going down as the third-longest penalty shootout in the competition’s history. Both the teams played some brilliant attacking football, bossing parts of the game. However, despite the attacking quality on offer, the playoff game saw its first goal only in the 82nd minute when Jorge Villafana gave his side the lead.

The defender got onto the end of a Diego Valeri pass and fired a sublime strike into the back of the net to give his side the lead. However, the Portland Timbers couldn’t hold on for long, as 17-year-old Ricardo Pepi scored late into stoppage time. The youngster showed great composure after he was put through on goal, calmly slotting the ball past the keeper to level the scores. With the score at 1-1 and the extra-time period failing to yield a goal, the game moved into the penalty shootout.

Portland vs FC Dallas highlights: Villafana misses his spot-kick as FC Dallas go through

After an exhilarating game, players from both sides showed tremendous skill and determination to execute their spot-kicks effectively. The first 15 spot-kicks were successfully converted by the players, with Jorge Villafana the unfortunate one to miss his penalty. The defender saw his shot admirably saved by the keeper, with the penalty miss meaning that the Portland Timbers crashed out of the competition.

MLS Playoffs results round-up

FC Dallas’ win meant that as many as four teams have booked their place in the Conference semi-finals of this year’s competition. Sporting Kansas and Minnesota United will face each other in the semi-finals, while FC Dallas, Orlando City and Columbus Crew are awaiting the other MLS results to find out their next opponents.

Here’s the upcoming MLS schedule for the playoffs

A total of three games from the first round are remaining in the MLS Cup. Following the games, the Conference semi-finals and Finals will take place, with a winner of the MLS Cup crowned after the final. Here is the MLS schedule for the remaining first-round games:-

Toronto FC vs Nashville – Wednesday, November 25 (4:30 AM IST)

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution- Wednesday, November 25 (6:30 AM IST)

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC – Wednesday, November 25 ( 9:00 AM IST)

Image Credits: MLS Twitter