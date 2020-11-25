Legendary Footballer Diego Maradona Passes Away: Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag Pay Tribute

The 1986 World Cup champion Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. The 60-year-old Argentine football legend had been hospitalised for a brain surgery earlier this month.

Cricketers Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh took to their Twitter handle to pay tribute to 'one of the greatest sportsman'. Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Ranvir Shorey, and others also mourned the legendary footballer's death.

As per international media reports, Maradona died at his home in Buenos Aires just days after turning 60. Argentina has announced 3-day national mourning in the country.

Really sad to hear of the passing away of the legendary Maradona. He truly lived life king size & by his rules and set benchmarks on the field and off it too. RIP my friend. You will be missed — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 25, 2020

Arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time. Saddened to hear about the passing away of the great Diego Maradona.

My heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/L7ewMHOnnJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 25, 2020

The God of Soccer is no more among us .. RIP #maradona #RestInPeace — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 25, 2020

What a legend. Sad to see him go. RIP. #respect https://t.co/HbWkxeU3il — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) November 25, 2020

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

The ace footballer represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986. With Maradona in their ranks, Argentina had defeated West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final. Maradona also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia and the Argentina national team.

