Roy Keane Praises United's Performance In 2-1 Derby Win Against City

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane praised the current United team after their surprising 2-1 win against Manchester City in the 179th derby match. Keane admitted he did not see United winning the match at the Etihad Stadium. He also called it a fantastic performance by Solskjaer's side who played with lots of bravery and determination.

Roy Keane hails United's performance in derby win

Keane was of the opinion that it was not a big deal that the Red Devils beat Tottenham at Old Trafford but the win against City will give the players a much-needed boost as they have long been subject to intense criticism following a string of disappointing performances. He said that United pulled off an outstanding win over City and that is how one plays the Manchester United way.

Keane said that the derby was not about how United attacked and scored those two goals but it was about how they managed to hold their nerve, control the game and show determination to win the match. He said that it was pure joy to watch the way the Red Devils handled the match.

Gary Neville was of the opinion that Solskjaer needed the backing to take United in the right direction and will need all the support in the coming January transfer window to added some experience in the dressing room, keeping in mind United's disappointing performances against Aston Villa, Sheffield United and West Ham.

Guardiola pleased with his team's performance

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola said that he was pleased with how his team performed and added that the boys did exactly what he asked him to do in the derby match. Guardiola added that he will move forward game by game no matter the gap between his team and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Talking to a local media outlet, Guardiola stated his team were not able to stop United's three-four counter attacks in the first half of the match. He further added that the boys created chances but conceded two goals but overall he was happy with the performance.

Guardiola said that in a match of 90 minutes every aspect cannot be controlled but was happy with the way his team approached the match. He also said that they were a little bit open in their play but it was a normal thing when four players were at the frontline. Pep Guardiola said that he was aware of who they were as a team and added that he was happy to work with the set of players he had at the club.

