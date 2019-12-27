Leicester Vs Liverpool Highlights: Jurgen Klopp's Reds Hunt Down Foxes 4-0 In Their Den

The Premier League clash between Leicester City and Liverpool on Boxing Day was one of the most anticipated matches of the season as it was the contest featuring the two top teams of this season. However, Liverpool arguably put up one of their most complete performances this season thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold's exploits as they beat their new rivals 4-0 in their backyard. Goals from Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Alexander-Arnold ensured that the Premier League leaders are ahead by a massive 13 points in the standings, although it will be interesting to see how third-placed Manchester City fare against the Wolves on Friday.

Leicester City vs Liverpool highlights

Jurgen Klopp's side were fresh off a 9,000-mile round trip to Qatar. Those travel woes were nowhere to be found as Liverpool asserted their dominance in the Premier League on Boxing Day. A look at the numbers from the game shows just how impressive Liverpool were against Leicester on the night. Before Liverpool's visit, Leicester had conceded just 5 goals at home in the Premier League this season. That total shot up to 9 after Jurgen Klopp's men had their way. Roberto Firmino's' second goal was the 500th goal Liverpool have scored under Jurgen Klopp in all competitions. Furthermore, the Reds now have the same number of points this season (52) as Manchester United (28) and Arsenal (24) despite both clubs playing a game more than the league leaders.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's game by numbers vs. Leicester:



105 touches (most)

100% shot accuracy

60 passes

37 passes in opp. half

17 total crosses (most)

12 open play crosses (most)

5 recoveries

3 chances created (=most)

2 assists (most)

1 penalty won

1 goal



An absolute joke. pic.twitter.com/QA3XTOOEVN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold stamps his authority on the Foxes

On a day when fellow English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka registered the first assist of his Manchester United career, Trent Alexander-Arnold had a hand in all four of the goals Liverpool scored at the King Power. That takes the 21-year-old's tally to 10 Premier League goal contributions for Liverpool in the Premier League this season (2 goals, 8 assists), the same number as Roberto Firmino. Such was the authority in Liverpool's performance on Boxing Day that the Leicester attack led by Jamie Vardy had no shots on target in the first half. This was just the second instance of Leicester City drawing a blank in the first half of a Premier League game this season. The first instance was, with poetic justice, at Anfield.

With Fabinho, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren still to feature prominently for the Reds this season, Jurgen Klopp's side have handled their injury crisis with some panache. The signing of Takumi Minamino will also add to Jurgen Klopp's resources as he looks to engrave Liverpool's name in the Premier League trophy at the end of the season. Liverpool's next game will see them host Wolves at Anfield over the weekend.

