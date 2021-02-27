Leipzig Manager Julian Nagelsmann Becomes Favourite To Replace Mourinho At Tottenham

Julian Nagelsmann to Tottenham could very much be on the cards after Tottenham lost five Premier League games in their last six. After topping the league in early December, the "Special One's" men find themselves in ninth place in the Premier League table. Now the question is whether Jose Mourinho can salvage Spurs' season and also his job with a win in either the EFL Cup or the UEFA Europa League.

Julian Nagelsmann to Tottenham

After impressive performances with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, Julian Nageslmann seems to be the favourite to replace Tottenham if Mourinho is to face the sack. In his debut season at RB Leipzig, Nageslmann became the youngest coach in history to coach a side in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. This was also the first time that RB Leipzig reached this stage in the competition.

Even this season, the competition between defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Nageslmann's RB Leipzig has been neck and neck. Two points separate the two teams after 22 games as Bayern Munich have 49 points while RB Leipzig have 47 points. What has been most impressive about RB Leipzig this season is their defence as they have conceded the fewest number of goals in the Bundesliga (18). Earlier this season, Bayern Munich drew against RB Leipzig in a thrilling 3-3 contest.

Jose Mourinho Tottenham contract

Jose Mourinho was announced manager of Tottenham on 20 November 2019 after former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was sacked. As per reports, Mourinho signed a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season with no "break clause." As a result, Daniel Levy will have to pay Mourinho a significant amount if he is to sack the "Special One." Rumours suggest that Mourinho has a £15m-a-year contract at the North London club. Hence, Levy will have to evaluate his options closely in case he considers sacking Mourinho.

Tottenham vs Burnley live stream

With fixtures coming thick and fast, Jose Mourinho will hope that Tottenham can correct their recent setbacks in the Premier League with a win against Burnley this weekend. The match will begin on Sunday, February 28 at 7:30 PM IST.

