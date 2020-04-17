Lionel Messi Philanthropy: Everything You Need To Know About Barcelona Star's Charity

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has often made headlines for his on-field exploits. However, not much is known about his philanthropic activities. However, a little-known fact is that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has been indulging in philanthropic activities through the Leo Messi Foundation.

Also Read | Leo Messi Net Worth, Salary And His El Clasico Record For Barcelona

Lionel Messi philanthropy: Barcelona man donates via Leo Messi foundation

The @fundacionmessi has joined forces with the Josep Carreras Foundation to launch the 'No child with leukaemia' investigative project.



This initiative seeks to promote the study of a rare type of child leukaemia, the prognosis of which is very negative. #ChooseToBelieve pic.twitter.com/0oYli6NlU9 — Fundación Leo Messi (@fundacionmessi) June 4, 2019

As the world reels in fear due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Barcelona star has lent support towards the noble cause of COVID-19 relief through Lionel Messi philanthropy. The Argentine forward has made a reported donation of €1 million ($1.1 million) through the Leo Messi Foundation. This amount was split between Hospital Clinic in the Spanish region of Catalunya and a health centre in his homeland of Argentina.

Lionel Messi philanthropy: Barcelona Captain agrees pay cut

Apart from the generous donation, the Lionel Messi philanthropy was also seen when he led the Barcelona first team to accept a 70 percent pay cut. This facilitated the club in paying the wages of the non-playing staff amid the financial crisis that has ensued due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Lionel Messi-Neymar reunion possible at Barcelona, says ex-vice president Emili Rousaud

Lionel Messi philanthropy: Lionel Messi charity focus on healthcare

A major part of the Lionel Messi philanthropy is carried out through the Leo Messi Foundation. The Leo Messi Foundation provides a wide range of charitable services to the needy throughout the world. The foundation particularly focuses on improving the lives of children along with investing in the healthcare services in the world. Most of the Lionel Messi philanthropy activities are focused in Argentina and Spain due to Messi’s close ties with the two countries.

Also Read | Lionel Messi to stay put at Barcelona despite board's ongoing civil war: Quique Setien

Lionel Messi philanthropy: Support to Kenya

In February 2019, the Leo Messi foundation donated €200,000 ($218000) to UNICEF projects in Kenya. The Lionel Messi philanthropy project aimed at providing access to free drinking water along with palatable food to 2,000 children in Kenya.

Leo Messi net worth, Leo Messi salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Leo Messi net worth currently stands at an estimated $400 million. According to Investopedia, the Leo Messi salary stands at a staggering $111 million along with $84 million in salary and bonuses, thus increasing the Leo Messi net worth.

Also Read | Marking Lionel Messi is shameful: Sporting Lisbon player opens up on facing Barcelona star